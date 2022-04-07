New York
Timeout

Ladurée
Photograph: Courtesy of Ladurée

Where to get Easter Brunch in NYC this year

Looking for the best Easter Brunch in NYC? See where prix fixe specials, à la carte options and holiday cocktails abound this Sunday, April 17.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Brunch is competitive in New York City any time of year, and interest ticks up even higher on holidays. On Easter Sunday in particular, which falls on April 17 this year, demand for mimosas, bloody Marys, eggs Benedict and all manner of pancakes soars higher than rooftop bars. It's a good time to plan ahead, is all, and these restaurants are receiving some of the best Easter brunch offerings in NYC this year. 

Easter brunch in NYC

Dowling's at The Carlyle
Durston Saylor

2. Dowling's at The Carlyle

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Lenox Hill
Relatively new to The Carlyle hotel, Dowling’s is presenting a splurge this Easter Sunday. For $185 a guest, you’ll choose three courses from options like smoked salmon on rye, duck confit, roast leg of lamb and blueberry pie or a strawberry sundae for dessert. The Easter bunny is expected to make scheduled appearances. 

 

Ai Fiori
Photograph: Courtesy Ai Fiori Sky Terrace

3. Ai Fiori

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Midtown West
The Langham hotel’s Ai Fiori is serving a three-course prix fixe with plenty of options in each category. Choose from a seasonal greens salad, burrata or fluke crudo to start, followed by lobster benedict or tagliata e uovo and finish with chocolate mousse or citrus olive oil cake. The prix fixe is $85 before drinks, tax and tip. 

Bar Boulud
E. Laignel

4. Bar Boulud

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Upper West Side
The regular brunch menu, including brioche French toast, eggs florentine, burgers and Benedicts will be available at Bar Boulud on Easter, plus some à la carte holiday specials like grilled trout ($36) and rack of lamb ($52). 

Noreetuh
Photograph: Courtesy of Noreetuh

5. Noreetuh

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • East Village
East Village Hawaiian restaurant Noreetuh will serve its full menu this Easter Sunday. Choose from a dozen musubi varieties like spicy salmon, Spam or shiitake mushroom, apps like sea urchin and tartare and mains like fried rice, garlic shrimp bowls and fried chicken. Noreetuh also waives its corkage fee on wine and sake every Sunday, so you can BYO this Easter. 

Aquavit
Photograph: Courtesy of Aquavit

6. Aquavit

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Midtown East
This Nordic restaurant’s three-course holiday prix fixe includes selections like a chilled seafood medley, herring deviled eggs, roasted rack of lamb and the particularly photogenic Princess Cake to finish for $135 per person. 

Portale
Photograph: Courtesy of Portale

8. Portale

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Chelsea

Easter Sunday at Portale has two tiers of prix fixe options: Two courses for kids for $45 and three courses for their adult companions for $85. Menu items include burrata and bruschetta to start, pasta, fish, French toast and lobster Benedicts for the main and sweet treats like ricotta cheesecake and semifreddo. 

