The Empire State Building will shine green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow

St. Patrick's Day is tomorrow and our very own landmark, the Empire State Building, is joining in on the fun.

The building's facade will light up in green fades with the Irish flag rotating in the mast to commemorate the festivity.

As usual, you'll be able to glimpse at the light spectacle starting sunset (which, tomorrow, will be around 7:05pm) until around 2am.

The Empire State Building's light-up ceremonies have become part and parcel of all sorts of celebrations around town. In the past, the landmark has glowed red, white and blue in honor of Veterans Day, for example, and it has changed its colors during the week of Hanukkah as well.

Fun fact: the landmark's colored lighting was first introduced back in 1976 by one Douglas Leigh, an American advertising executive. The tower was then lit in red, white and blue to celebrate the American Bicentennial. A year later, a new system allowing for a wider range of hues was inaugurated as the building flashed blue and white to announce the Yankees' World Series win.

Back to St. Patrick's Day: if you still have got no plans, make sure to consult our guide to the best St. Patrick's Day events in NYC and don't forget that the legendary St. Patrick's Day Parade, the oldest and largest of its kind across the world, is also happening on Friday. The procession will kick off at 11am at East 44th Street and it will march up Fifth Avenue, all the way to East 79th Street, until about 4:30pm.

One important note about the festivities: there will not be portable restrooms set up along the parade route, so prepare your bladder accordingly!