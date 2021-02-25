New Yorkers, pay attention: Tonight at 6:07pm, look up to be treated to a light show courtesy of the Empire State Building and Black History month.

For the second year in a row, the Fashion For All Foundation partners with the New York chapter of the NAACP to honor Black History Month by lighting one of New York's most recognized landmarks the colors representative of the Pan African Flag as a way to "foster celebration, pride and acknowledgement of the Black Community's achievements throughout history," according to an official release announcing the news.

The ceremony is set to happen tonight at dusk and the building will shine all evening, through the night until dawn tomorrow. Expect Harlem-born TV personality and business woman Bevy Smith to be on site as the guest of honor as well.

Using the Empire State Building's LED lighting system, which is capable of displaying over 16 million colors, as a tool of celebration is nothing new. Since its installation back in 2012, the system has been employed multiple times to recognize important events, holidays and organizations: a true staple of the city's character and devotion to rightful causes.

In January, the destination flashed a red heartbeat for President Joe Biden's COVID-19 memorial, beating along to Alicia Keys' anthem "Empire State of Mind." In December of last year, it flickered like a candle for eight continuous days in celebration of Hanukkah and, before that, it took on a playful quality by quite literally becoming a giant game of Simon on Halloween.

Talk about creativity.

