New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Empire State Building
Photograph: Courtesy Empire State Building

The Empire State Building will sparkle red, white and blue for Memorial Day Weekend

It'll take on the flag's colors for four consecutive nights.

By
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

The Empire State Building is celebrating Memorial Day for four straight nights this weekend by shining red, white and blue.

Starting Friday and lasting through Monday night, the skyscraper's tower lights will light up in our flag's colors and at the top of each hour, it'll sparkle in its signature white with a special "90" rotating in the mast to celebrate its 90th anniversary. 

RECOMMENDED: The best Memorial Day weekend events in NYC

Since 2012, the building has used a state-of-the-art LED lighting system, capable of displaying more than 16 million colors. It routinely displays combinations of colors to mark various occasions and holidays throughout the year. 

If you're looking for your own way to celebrate the long weekend, check out our roundup of the best Memorial Day events in NYC, which includes the Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade, a movie under the stars at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum and a military history tour on a cruise.

The Empire State Building is also offering up space on its observation deck to catch a rare solar eclipse on June 10, which has only happened in NYC twice in the last 150 years.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More from Summer

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Site map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.