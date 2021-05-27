The Empire State Building will sparkle red, white and blue for Memorial Day Weekend

It'll take on the flag's colors for four consecutive nights.

The Empire State Building is celebrating Memorial Day for four straight nights this weekend by shining red, white and blue.

Starting Friday and lasting through Monday night, the skyscraper's tower lights will light up in our flag's colors and at the top of each hour, it'll sparkle in its signature white with a special "90" rotating in the mast to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

RECOMMENDED: The best Memorial Day weekend events in NYC

Since 2012, the building has used a state-of-the-art LED lighting system, capable of displaying more than 16 million colors. It routinely displays combinations of colors to mark various occasions and holidays throughout the year.

If you're looking for your own way to celebrate the long weekend, check out our roundup of the best Memorial Day events in NYC, which includes the Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade, a movie under the stars at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum and a military history tour on a cruise.

The Empire State Building is also offering up space on its observation deck to catch a rare solar eclipse on June 10, which has only happened in NYC twice in the last 150 years.