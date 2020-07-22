The Frick Museum announces plans to move into the old Met Breuer

As the saying goes, when one door closes another one opens, and such is the case with the brutalist architectural masterpiece formerly known as The Met Breuer (so named for its designer, Marcel Breuer).

Back in June, The Metropolitan Museum Of Art announced that it was closing its contemporary and modern art satellite for good to make room for The Frick Collection—all part of a deal, necessitated by budget woes, that came out of the collapse of The Met's ambition to to establish a rival to MoMA and the Guggenheim by renting the former Madison Avenue address of The Whitney Museum Of American Art, opened in 1966.

To mark the changing of the guard, The Frick (which is taking over the remainder of the lease while its Upper East Side home is being substantially expanded) just released the name of its new venue: Frick Madison. Though it sounds like an advertising firm, Frick Madison represents a new, if temporary, venture for an institution known for its renowned collection of Old Master paintings, sculpture and furnishings. It's also the first time in 85 years that it's left the confines of the Frick Mansion at 1 East 70th Street.

The Frick Madison is planning to open to the public in early 2021 with an installation of collection highlights organized for the first time chronologically and geographically. Context is everything when it comes to mounting exhibitions, so it will be interesting to see how the museum's objects interact with the midcentury aesthetics of their new digs.

