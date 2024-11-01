The full list of celebrities running the NYC Marathon 2024 and how to spot them

The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon is nearly upon us. The barricades are going up around Central Park. The gel packs are being readied in apartments across the city. The carb-loading has begun in the city's best restaurants. More than 50,000 runners from New York City and across the globe will hit the streets on Sunday, November 3, to raise money for charities, chase personal goals, and have a ton of fun as the city turns into a party.

Among the crowd, expect to see a few familiar faces. These stars, from TV, film, sports, and entertainment will test their personal mettle to the test as they try to earn a medal for running 26.2 miles across all five boroughs. If you want to cheer them on, here’s our guide to the best places to watch. You can also follow along with their times on the NYC Marathon app.

Which celebrities are running the NYC Marathon 2024?

Jack Coyne

The brain behind Public Opinion, the delightful street-side trivia gameshow, is running the marathon this weekend. Coyne, who is our cover star this month, described his preparation to Time Out New York as "a very life affirming thing."

Jaeki Cho

Content creator Jaeki Cho of Righteous Eats is running the marathon, and obviously he complied a great video of his favorite places to carb load.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Righteous Eats (@righteouseats)

Amy Robach

She's used to running interviews on 20/20 and Good Morning America, but this Sunday, Amy Robach will be running the marathon course.

T.J. Holmes

The broadcast personality who became popular on CNN will be on the course, too.

Casey Neistat

Famed YouTube blogger Casey Neistat has hopes to hit his goal time of 2 hours 59 minutes. He made a hilariously detailed video about why he won’t be waving to anyone on the route as a way to save his energy. Though he would love for you to wave to him, he won’t be waving back. “No waving = Victory,” as he says. We’re rooting for you to get your PR, Casey! His race will support Project Healthy Minds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Neistat (@caseyneistat)

Phoebe Robinson

You may know her from her stand-up comedy, her acting, or as the co-star of the hit podcast turned HBO series 2 Dope Queens. And now you'll know her as a marathon runner.

Carrie St. Louis

On the stage, she's portrayed Glinda in Wicked, Sherrie in Rock of Ages, and Rose in Titanique, so she's definitely got impressive lung capacity to fuel her marathon. Carrie St. Louis is supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fighting Aids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastián Yatra (@sebastianyatra)

Sebastián Yatra

The mega popular Columbian singer will support Keep a Child Alive.

Jacob Soboroff

The NBC News Political and National Correspondent will make his first marathon attempt "to warm up for Election Day coverage," as he joked on Instagram. The journalist will support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles.

Nev Schulman

The host of MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show, Schulman suffered a major bike accident earlier this year and broke his neck. As he said on Instagram, “The voice in my head keeps reminding me I’m just lucky to be here. Feeling blessed that I get another chance to run the NYC Marathon November 3rd.” His race will support Achilles International, which helps people with disabilities through athletic programs and social connection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nēv Schulman (@nevschulman)

Katherine Morikawa

The athlete and influencer is the wife of professional golfer Collin Morikawa. She's supporting St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Randall Park

The actor is best known for his role as Louis Huang in the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat will support KultureCity, a nonprofit dedicated to making spaces sensory inclusive and accessible.

Greg Rikaart

The soap opera actor plays Kevin Fisher on The Young and the Restless and played Leo Stark on Days Of Our Lives. He’s running for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Matt James

The former NCAA football player is best known for being the first Black male lead for The Bachelor. He shared a video of tips for marathon runners below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt James (@mattjames919)

Peter Weber

Fellow Bachelor star Peter Weber is also running.

Zac Clark

And so is Zac Clark, of The Bachelorette.

Joe Amabile

And Joe Amabile of The Bachelorette, too.

Tayshia Adams

The Bachelorette contestant turned TV personality is running with Team Maybelline.

Haley Kalil

Model Haley Kalil, whose hilarious Instagram describes herself as "Just a sarcastic gal in NY" is running with Team Maybelline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iluvsarahii (@iluvsarahii)

Karen Sarahi Gonzalez

The popular beauty influencer and entrepreneur is also on Team Maybelline.

Vinny Guadagnino

Remember Vinny from Jersey Shore? He's running. He was in NYC a few weeks ago for the Trump rally.

Claire Holt

The actress who played Emma Gilbert in the fantasy series H₂O: Just Add Water is running on Team Maybelline.