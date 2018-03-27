The High Line is mounting a group show of outdoor art this spring

As been its practice every spring, the High Line is mounting a group exhibition of outdoor art, which this year features nine artists (Maria Thereza Alves, Andrea Bowers, Mariechen Danz, Naufus Ramirez-Figueroa, Pope.L, Duane Linklater, Timur Si-Qin, Marinella Senatore and Sable Elyse Smith) from the U.S. and Europe.

The show is titled “Agora,” the ancient Greek work for public square or forum. Many of the pieces are topical, commenting on everything from DACA to the mass incarceration of African-Americans. The works will be spread along the length of the High Line from the Hudson Yard through Chelsea to the Meatpacking District.

“Agora” comes on the heels of another politically-charged art installation on the High Line, “I Lift My Lamp Beside the Golden Door,” which features a trio of feminist depictions of the Statue of Liberty.

The new show opens April 19 and will be on view for a year.

