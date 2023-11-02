The latest art exhibit at NYC’s ARTECHOUSE merges human creativity with AI

Inside a venue dating back 100 years into the past, a new art show explores a question of the future: How can human creativity and artificial intelligence coexist?

ARTECHOUSE, located inside an old boiler room at Chelsea Market, is set to debut its latest digital art exhibition, “World of AI·magination,” on December 1; tickets are on sale here starting at $21/person. To create the exhibition, ARTECHOUSE Studio developed original visual elements with generative AI systems. Designers hope to inspire visitors to consider AI as a "creative associate rather than a mere tool for innovation."

World of AI·magination centers around a 20-minute cinematic experience with six scenes. One scene, called the Library of Magical Portals, features colossal books brimming with dreams and algorithms. Another scene called Symphony of Illusions constantly morphs, while the Infinite Maze immerses visitors into multiple parallels.

Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE

The exhibit intends to show that humans contain "an enduring sense of wonder and a thirst for uncharted possibilities," a press release for the exhibition states. "This exhibition masterfully combines generative algorithms with human creativity to create a unique visual experience, blurring the lines between human creation and machine computation."

The concept strikes a chord during a time when Hollywood's fighting back against AI and when current chatbots proves creepy but limited.

"At ARTECHOUSE, we've always strived to bring the future of art into the present," Sandro Kereselidze, founder and Chief Creative Officer of ARTECHOUSE said in a statement. "As a leading innovative art space at the intersection of art and technology, we enthusiastically embrace the opportunity to experiment with the latest accessible tools that emerge in our field."

On that note, the show culminates in a segment called The Dreamer's Emporium, which promises to leave visitors in awe of the creative possibilities that can arise from the evolving collaboration between human ingenuity and AI.

Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE

To create the exhibition, the team dug into 3D model animation and models for animated textures, resulting in over a million unique datasets, the venue's executive creative director Riki Kim explained.

"Despite the immersive gallery's scale, our team innovated to create controlled, high-resolution visuals, harmoniously blending traditional 3D animation with generative AI. The entire endeavor relied on accelerated computing and necessitated a high degree of software and system configuration customization," Kim said in a press release.

While ARTECHOUSE has long been known for its exhibitions combining art and technology, like its recent Beyond the Light and MAGENTAVERSE, this show takes the concept to the next level. The event team sees this exhibit as a testament to the artistic potential of advanced AI techniques, setting the stage for future advancements in computer graphics and generative AI.