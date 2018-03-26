The Macy’s Flower Show has begun—check out this year’s display

It's (slowly) starting to feel like spring in NYC, and soon, the trees will be blooming in the best NYC parks. But flowers at a certain department store have already popped open for the warm-weather season. That's right: The Macy's Flower show returned to New York this past Sunday, and the display is gorgeous (as always).

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the Macy's Flower Show 2018

Now in its 44th year, the show's theme is "Once Upon A Springtime" and depicts lavishly floral storybook settings including Fairy Godmother's cottage and even a "fire-breathing" dragon. You have from now until April 8 to go see the sweet-smelling exhibition for yourself, but in case you want a sneak peek, check out the photos we received from Macy's below.

