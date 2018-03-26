  • News
The Macy’s Flower Show has begun—check out this year’s display

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Monday March 26 2018, 1:32pm

Photograph: Courtesy Diane Bondareff

It's (slowly) starting to feel like spring in NYC, and soon, the trees will be blooming in the best NYC parks. But flowers at a certain department store have already popped open for the warm-weather season. That's right: The Macy's Flower show returned to New York this past Sunday, and the display is gorgeous (as always). 

Now in its 44th year, the show's theme is "Once Upon A Springtime" and depicts lavishly floral storybook settings including Fairy Godmother's cottage and even a "fire-breathing" dragon. You have from now until April 8 to go see the sweet-smelling exhibition for yourself, but in case you want a sneak peek, check out the photos we received from Macy's below.  

Photograph: Courtesy Diane Bondareff

 

Photograph: Courtesy Diane Bondareff

 

Photograph: Courtesy Diane Bondareff

 

Photograph: Courtesy Diane Bondareff

Photograph: Courtesy Diane Bondareff

 

 

 

 

Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

Newest | Oldest