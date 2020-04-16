New York's shutdown has been officially extended until May 15

To pretty much no one’s surprise, we’re all going to be home for a bit longer.

Today, Governor Cuomo officially extended his statewide shutdown of non-essential businesses for another month.

"New York PAUSE has worked," said Cuomo during a press briefing. "That’s how we control the beast. However, we’re not there yet."

Cuomo said the rate of progress has moved too slow to lift the restrictions that were previously set to end April 29.

Speaking to the newly proposed end date, Cuomo added, "What happens after then? I don’t know. We will see depending on what the data shows."

Social-distancing guidelines, including staying home as much as possible and keeping at least six feet away from others, will now remain in place until May 15. According to a new executive order by Governor Andrew Cuomo, starting Friday at 8pm, New Yorkers will also be required to wear a face covering in public or you could be fined. The status of the city's beaches for the summer is currently up in the air, but all city outdoor pools will remain closed for the year.

In the meantime, for anyone who may need a bit of levity after that less-than-upbeat news, sing along with the rest of the city tonight to Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York."

