Museums are now offering "moments of zen" to calm people's nerves

Ok, you've hunkered down because of coronavirus for a few days now and you're already bouncing off the walls. People, this is going to last a while, so we're all going to have to figure out a way to calm the F down. Easier said than done, you say? We're here to help! So here's one good suggestion right off the bat: Use the healing power of art to chill out with #MuseumMomentofZen.

Some of our favorite museums, including The Met, MoMA and the Guggenheim, are already offering virtual tours of their collections, but #MuseumMomentofZen is more about assuaging your agitated mind by offering artworks and other tranquil imagery from around the world on Instagram and Twitter.

The idea originated with the Museum of the City of New York, and some 100 museums and counting have joined in since they started the project, which has already garnered more than 300,000 likes (feel free to add your yours).

Local institutions participating so far include the aforementioned Met, plus the Morgan Library, Neue Galerie New York, Noguchi Museum, Dia Art Foundation and of course, MCNY itself, just to name a few. The items cover nearly every medium, from painting and drawing to sculpture and architecture. Among the highlights are a scene of water lilies by Monet, an interior setting by Matisse and a Warhol silkscreen of a cat, which was apparently among the beautiful people gathering at his studio, The Factory. Other contributions come from Edward Hopper, Mark Rothko, Gustav Klimt and Yayoi Kusama.

So head over to #MuseumMomentofZen and let go of all of your (certainly justifiable) anxieties. And remember that in troubled times, art is always there for you.