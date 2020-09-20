The Metropolitan Opera has closed its doors until 2021, but the company is still delighting opera fans around the world by streaming free archival productions each night of the week. The slate from September 21 through September 27 is devoted entirely to works by the Italian composer Giacomo Puccini. All seven of the operas were originally recorded in high definition for the Met's Live in HD series.

Each opera goes live on the Met's website at 7:30pm EDT (12:30am BST) and remains viewable until 6:30pm EDT the next day. The works can also be accessed through the Met Opera on Demand app. A full schedule for Week 28 is below.

Turandot | Photograph: Marty Sohl

The lineup begins and ends with productions starring the Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu, who is renowned for her interpretations of Puccini: La Rondine on Monday and La Bohème on Sunday. The other leading ladies highlighted this week are Christine Goerke, Patricia Racette, Kristine Opolais, Sonya Yoncheva and—in Puccini's rootin'-tootin' Wild West romance La Fanciulla del West—local favorite Deborah Voigt. To help you choose what to see, the Met provides a helpful quick-reference guide along with a selection of more detailed articles and podcasts.

In addition to its nightly streams of full productions, the Met also offers a new series of live pay-per-view virtual concerts every other week. The fifth of these, featuring American soprano Joyce DiDonato in Barcelona, is available through September 25.

This week's Metropolitan Opera nightly streaming schedule:

Monday, September 21: Puccini’s La Rondine

Starring Angela Gheorghiu, Lisette Oropesa, Roberto Alagna, Marius Brenciu and Samuel Ramey. Conducted by Marco Armiliato. Transmitted live on January 10, 2009.

Tuesday, September 22: Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West

Starring Deborah Voigt, Marcello Giordani and Lucio Gallo. Conducted by Nicola Luisotti. Transmitted live on January 8, 2011.

Wednesday, September 23: Puccini’s Manon Lescaut

Starring Kristine Opolais, Roberto Alagna, Massimo Cavalletti and Brindley Sherratt. Conducted by Fabio Luisi. Transmitted live on March 5, 2016.

Thursday, September 24: Puccini’s Madama Butterfly

Starring Patricia Racette, Maria Zifchak, Marcello Giordani and Dwayne Croft. Conducted by Patrick Summers. Transmitted live on March 7, 2009.

Friday, September 25: Puccini’s Tosca

Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Vittorio Grigolo and Željko Lučić. Conducted by Emmanuel Villaume. Transmitted live on January 27, 2018.

Saturday, September 26: Puccini’s Turandot

Starring Christine Goerke, Eleonora Buratto, Yusif Eyvazov and James Morris. Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Transmitted live on October 12, 2019.

Sunday, September 27: Puccini’s La Bohème

Starring Angela Gheorghiu, Ainhoa Arteta, Ramón Vargas, Ludovic Tézier, Quinn Kelsey, Oren Gradus and Paul Plishka. Conducted by Nicola Luisotti. Transmitted live on April 5, 2008.

Madama Butterfly | Photograph: Marty Sohl

