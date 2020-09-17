The best live theater to stream online this week
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events streaming online today
The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on large gatherings in New York currently extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events from across the country (and around the world) that you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and worthy charities. Scroll past the day-by-day listings to find events that have already premiered but can still be seen for a limited time. We update this page on a weekly basis.
Click on these links to go directly to the sections in question:
Every day | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Multiplex | Limited runs | Ongoing runs
Philadelphia Fringe Festival
Through October 4th
The 2020 edition of Philly’s Fringe Festival focuses, as expected, on digital works—and lots of them. At the core of the lineup are a dozen curated productions. The Philadelphia Matter - 1972/2020, a new piece created by the octogenarian postmodern dance-theater master David Gordon with help from more than 30 other artists (including his longtime muse, the dancer Valda Setterfield), premieres on September 10 at 7pm and stays viewable on demand for the rest of the fest. Other shows can only be experienced at certain times, such Trey Lyford, Geoff Sobelle and Steve Cuiffo’s zany clown-magician-astronaut romp Elephant Room: Dust from the Stars (September 23–26) and Nichole Canuso Dance Company’s Being/With:Home, which creates one-on-one encounters between audience members. In addition to the curated offerings, the festival includes more than 100 independently produced shows (many of them free) in a wide variety of styles; these include a virtual revival of Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice and Garielle Revlock’s dance piece Sex Tape, which re-creates video footage of Revlock and a male lover but replaces the latter with a female friend. The Fringe website lets you filter them by date, genre, features and accessibility. Good luck!
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST (through Sept 20)
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Visit the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianists and staff through Venmo. Read all about it here.
Metropolitan Opera
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Click here for this week's complete schedule, which is devoted to bel canto classics.
Indo-American Arts Council: Erasing Borders Dance Festival
8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (September 20–27)
The 12th annual Erasing Borders Dance Festival takes its celebration of Indian dance to the digital realm. Over the course of eight days, eleven artists from around the world share pieces in dance forms including Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Kuchipudi. A different program goes live on Facebook every night; visit the festival's website for details about the performers and works.
Lifeline Theatre: Pride and Prejudice: A Virtual Play
Thursday (available through Sunday)
Chicago’s Lifeline Theatre is known for packing big stories into small spaces, and now it rises to the challenge of the virtual-theater era with a modernized version of Jane Austen’s classic romantic novel Pride and Prejudice. Dorothy Milne directs a cast of 16, led by Samantha Newcomb as Elizabeth Bennett and Andrés Enriquez as Mr. Darcy, in an adaptation by Christina Calvit. Tickets are pay-what-you-will, with a donation of $20 suggested; each ticket entitled the holder to watch the show from Thursday through Sunday. (The run lasts through October 4.)
Old Vic: Faith Healer
Thursday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)
In the Old Vic’s production of Faith Healer, a moving 1979 drama by the late Irish master dramatist Brian Friel, Michael Sheen (The Queen) plays a miracle worker who may or may not be a charlatan; Indira Varma is his wife, and David Threlfall is his manager. Last seen on Broadway in 2006, the play is structured as a sequence of monologues, which should lend itself well to social distancing as the show is performed live onstage at London’s the empty Old Vic through Saturday. Virtual seating is limited; tickets start at £20 (about $26) and usually must be reserved more than a day in advance, so book now for performances to come.
Classic Conversations: Ben Brantley
Thursday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST
Artistic director John Doyle interviews artists associated with Classic Stage Company in this Thursday series, which usually includes at least one musical performance by the subject of the week. After an August hiatus, the series returns this week with a visit from longtime New York Times chief theater critic Ben Brantley, who announced last week that he is leaving the position after 24 years.
Theatre for One: Here We Are
Thursday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)
Each Thursday through September 24, actors and spectators are paired up for brief, free, one-on-one virtual encounters: solo shows for solo audiences. Theatre for One was created in 2010 by scenic designer Christine Jones, and returned in multiple locations in 2015; all eight of the world-premiere playlets in this virtual edition of the series have been written, directed, and designed by BIPOC women—including two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage—and all are performed by BIPOC artists. Read more about it here. To sign up for a slot, you must register in advance; reservations start on Monday mornings.
Two River Rising Reading Series: Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (through Sept 20)
New Jersey’s Two River Theater continues its online-theater series with a look back at its 2011 premiere of Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England, a lesbian sex comedy, set in a college town, by resident playwright Madeleine George (Hurricane Diane). Leigh Silverman directs the reading, which stars Lisa Kron (Well), Brenda Pressley, Elizabeth Ramos, Joel Van Liew, Jon Hoche and Denise Manning. The first act was performed last night; this is the second part. Reservations are required at least four hours in advance to watch the live performance on Zoom, which costs $25. All proceeds will be matched to benefit the Audre Lorde Project. A recording of the reading will then stream on Two River’s YouTube channel through Sunday.
Radio Free Birdland: Julie Halston
Thursday 7pm EDT/ midnight BST (available for 30 days)
The midtown jazz venue Birdland welcomes music back to its stage in a twice-weekly concert series with a solid lineup of stars on its roster. There’s no audience, but the performers, suitably distanced from one another, have the benefit of professional sound and three cameras as they perform their live sets. (Each concert costs $20 and remains available on demand for a month after the premiere.) In this edition, the flavorful comic actor and raconteuse Julie Halston (Tootsie) shares a collection of favorite stories and readings.
Sofa Circus: The España-STREB Academy’s Quarantine Cabaret
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
España-STREB Trapeze Director Bobby Hedglin-Taylor serves as the virtual ringmaster in this collection of circus arts recorded remotely by artists including German wheel acrobat Chris Delgado, aerialists Luciany Germán and Rae of Mars, diabolo manipulator Jean-Tae Francis, hair hanger Susanna Morehouse, bubble artist Polly Solomon, hand balancer Ivory Fox, hammock swinger Dan Saab and the dance-juggling-music trio Dialectrick. The show is free but tipping is welcome.
Metropolitan Opera: La Cenerentola
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met's bel canto week continues with La Cenerentola, Rossini’s 1817 version of the Cinderella story, written just a year after his grand success with The Barber of Seville. (It is not to be confused with Massenet’s 1899 rendition of the same story, Cendrillon, which the Met streamed two weeks ago.) Maurizio Benini conducts this 2009 performance, which stars Elīna Garanča as the ash-kicking heroine, Alessandro Corbelli as her wicked stepfather, Lawrence Brownlee as the Prince and Simone Alberghini as his valet.
Abortion Access Front: Do Re #MeToo
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Lizz Winstead, who co-created The Daily Show, gathers kickass femmes for a concert that reclaims some of the most misogynistic songs in pop history. Read more about it here. Participants include Broadway darling Laura Benanti, Margaret Cho, Peppermint, Kathy Valentine (of the Go-Go’s), Nina Gordon and Louise Post (of Veruca Salt), Sally Timms (of the Mekons), Bethany Thomas, Laura Jane Grace, Ambrosia Parsley, Holly Miranda, Jackie Venson and Jill Hopkins-Olewnik. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish, and proceeds benefit the pro-choice performance “coven” Abortion Access Front.
Brick Theater: Community Exercises for Sanctuary Spaces
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Williamsburg's Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with Community Exercises for Sanctuary Spaces, a work it presented earlier in 2020. Brendan Drake explores ritual, community and feminine iconography in a queer dance-theater piece created in collaboration with performers Quentin Burley, Lena Engelstein, Shannon Nash and Calvin Tsang. The piece employs text from works by Martin Scorsese and Arthur Miller and music by Kate Bush, Richard Rodgers, Stephen Schwartz and Mind Over Mirrors. (The stream is free, but donations to the Brick are encouraged to help keep it from sinking.)
Stars in the House: Best of Stars in the House
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. You can find a schedule of guests here. Tonight’s episode looks back at highlights from the past six months of broadcasts.
TRLive!: Starr Busby
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
In its informal Thursday-night series, Theatre Row provides a platform for its associated artists to reach audiences at home. This week’s guest is Starr Busby, a singer, actor and songwriter with an experimental bent.
Mile Square Theatre: Sitting and Talking
Friday (available for 48 hours)
Sitcom pros Dan Lauria (The Wonder Years) and Wendie Malick (Hot in Cleveland) play quarantined sixtysomething singles experimenting with online dating in Sitting and Talking, a new play written for Zoom by Lia Romeo. James Glossman directs the performance, which is the first offering in Given Circumstance: New Plays in the Virtual World, a four-part series of seven original works commissioned by Hoboken’s Mile Square Theatre. Tickets cost $20, and the performance remains viewable for 48 hours once you start watching it.
Old Vic: Faith Healer
Friday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)
In the Old Vic’s production of Faith Healer, a moving 1979 drama by the late Irish master dramatist Brian Friel, Michael Sheen (The Queen) plays a miracle worker who may or may not be a charlatan; Indira Varma is his wife, and David Threlfall is his manager. Last seen on Broadway in 2006, the play is structured as a sequence of monologues, which should lend itself well to social distancing as the show is performed live onstage at London’s the empty Old Vic through tomorrow. Virtual seating is limited; tickets start at £20 (about $26) and usually must be reserved more than a day in advance, so book now for performances to come.
Bienal de Flamenco: Paraíso Perdido
Friday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
With many of the usual international visitors to Seville’s biennial flamenco fiesta unavailable to make the trip to Spain this year, the festival is graciously making key portions of its 20th edition available online for free. The excitement continues with Paraíso Perdido, staged by Juan Dolores Caballero at the Church of San Luis de los Franceses. Dancer and choreographer Patricia Guerrero joins viola de gamba player Fahmi Alqhai for a collection of Baroque chaconas, pasacalles, zarabandas and folies. (The performance was recorded live on Wednesday and is being streamed again today.)
Cirque du Soleil
Friday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers weekly hour-long specials of highlights from its past spectaculars. This week's bouncy edition is devoted to acts involving the trampoline.
Virtual Halston
Friday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guests this time are actors-singers Erich Bergen (Madam Secretary) and Jessica Keenan Wynn (Heathers: The Musical).
Bard at the Gate: Bulrusher
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for four days)
The Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Paula Vogel (How I Learned to Drive) curates Bard at the Gate, a new series devoted to virtual readings of underrated works. The third offering is Eisa Davis’s 2007 Pulitzer finalist, Bulrusher, about an multiracial foundling (and clairvoyant) in a logging town outside San Francisco in the 1950s. The excellent cast, directed by Davis herself, comprises André Holland (Moonlight), Corey Stoll (House of Cards), Edmund Donovan (Greater Clements), Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), Tanis Parenteau and Sydney Elisabeth. A live discussion with Vogel and Davis will be held on Zoom immediately after the live stream; you can register to participate in the discussion on Vogel’s website. Donations this time benefit the climate-change advocacy group 350.org.
Queens Theatre: Nazis and Me
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Writer-performer David Lawson reflects on his experience of hate groups in America in this autobiographical solo show, presented as part of Queens Theatre’s Our Story series.
William TN Hall: Broadway to Beyoncé
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
One of NYC’s most appealing piano-bar entertainers, British transplant William TN Hall has tickled keys and audiences alike at the Duplex, Brandy’s and Don’t Tell Mama for years. Now he shows off his versatility in a live, two-hour weekly set. Requests are welcome, as of course are tips (Venmo: @WilliamTNHall).
Metropolitan Opera: I Puritani
Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met's streams its 2007 production of Bellini’s I Puritani, starring the great Russian soprano Anna Netrebko as a woman driven mad by romantic troubles during the English Civil War. Patrick Summers conducts the performance, which also stars Eric Cutler, Franco Vassallo and John Relyea.
Pig Iron Theatre Company: Zero Cost House
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Philadelphia’s consistently innovative and engaging Pig Iron Theatre Company stakes out new digital territory with a reprise of its 2012 production of the very quiet post-Fukushima play Zero Cost House, a meditation on tragedy and conscience and Walden and Bjork was written for the company by the Zeitgeist-y Japanese playwright Toshiki Okada. Dan Rotherberg, who has also directed Okada’s Time’s Journey Through a Room and The Sonic Life of a Giant Tortoise, takes the helm again for a Zoom adaptation, translated by Aya Ogawa, that has been updated with the playwright’s permission and includes miniature dioramas by the production’s original costume designer, Maiko Matsushima. Reservations are required, and tickets cost $10.
Seacoast Rep: The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
New Hampshire’s Seacoast Repertory Theatre, which produced the Marvelous Wonderettes series live from quarantine earlier in the shutdown period, has resumed limited in-person performances (with partial audiences), but is also continuing to stream some shows. The latest is a revival of Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse’s 1964 musical The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd, a veddy Britosh allegory about class structure that is now principally remembered as the source of such songs as “Feeling Good” and “Who Can I Turn To?” The company’s Ben Hart and Brandon James share directing duties; tickets for this weekend’s final three performances of the run cost $20.
MIT Music and Theater Arts: Playwrights Lab
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s performing arts program presents its third annual Playwrights Lab, which invites high-level professional directors and actors to showcase original works by student writers. Tickets to the eight shows in this year’s virtual edition are free, with a suggested donation of $5. The lineup begins today with Anisha Agarwal’s In Absentia, in which siblings cope with their mother’s disintegrating sanity; Ashley Tata directs Cheech Manohar and Shoba Narayan.
City Garage: Exit the King
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through September 23)
The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. Now the company is sharing archival recordings of some of its best-received past productions. This week’s selection is a 2019 revival of Eugene Ionesco’s tragicomic existential allegory Exit the King, translated by Charles Duncombe and director Frederíque Michel. Troy Dunn stars as the monarch whose realm is rapidly crumbling around him.
La MaMa: Downtown Variety: Take 14
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
La MaMa and CultureHub brew up a free virtual coffeehouse in the spirit of La MaMa’s deep East Village roots, featuring short acts of music, theater, dance, comedy, A/V performance and more. Participants in this edition, which marks the start of La MaMa’s 59th season, include Belarus Free Theatre, Basil Twist, Big Dance Theater’s Annie-B Parson and Stacy Stearns, RaFia Santana, Paul D. Miller (a.k.a. DJ Spooky), Tareke Ortiz, Nuum Collective and video artists Kameron Neal and Shayok Misha Chowdhury. Mattie Barber-Bockelman plays host; a virtual launch party follows.
CyberTank: Rule of 7x7
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Tank rolls on with another virtual episode of its amusing long-running series, in which seven playwrights whip up one 10-minute play apiece—having each also contributed one “rule” that all seven plays must incorporate. Conceiver-producer Brett Epstein plays hosts; a $10 donation is suggested, and reservations are required. (The show is performed live again on Sunday night.)
The Drunk Texts: The Drunk Text-A-Thon!
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Brooklyn’s Random Access Theatre’s monthly boozy-geeky Drunk Texts series muddles classical texts—or modern ones reimagined as classical—into a cocktail of drinking games, improv and audience interaction. Now the series continues on Zoom. This extra-long special edition looks back on five years of past performances with help from 30 cast members. Attendance is free but donations are welcome (Venmo: @thedrunktexts).
Latino Theater Company: Sleep with the Angels
Friday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (through Sept 27)
Latino Theater Company, based in Los Angeles, streams an advance look at its premiere production of Evelina Fernández’s Sleep with the Angels, in which a single mother finds a childcare provider who may be too good to be true. José Luis Valenzuela directs the cast of eight. (An in-the-flesh staging is scheduled for 2021.)
Old Vic: Faith Healer
Saturday 10am and 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)
In the Old Vic’s production of Faith Healer, a moving 1979 drama by the late Irish master dramatist Brian Friel, Michael Sheen (The Queen) plays a miracle worker who may or may not be a charlatan; Indira Varma is his wife, and David Threlfall is his manager. Last seen on Broadway in 2006, the play is structured as a sequence of monologues, which should lend itself well to social distancing as the show is performed live onstage at London’s the empty Old Vic through Saturday. Virtual seating is limited; tickets start at £20 (about $26) and usually must be reserved more than a day in advance.
Pig Iron Theatre Company: Zero Cost House
Saturday 2pm and 8pm EDT / 7pm and 1am BST (live only)
Philadelphia’s consistently innovative and engaging Pig Iron Theatre Company stakes out new digital territory with a reprise of its 2012 production of the very quiet post-Fukushima play Zero Cost House, a meditation on tragedy and conscience and Walden and Bjork was written for the company by the Zeitgeist-y Japanese playwright Toshiki Okada. Dan Rotherberg, who has also directed Okada’s Time’s Journey Through a Room and The Sonic Life of a Giant Tortoise, takes the helm again for a Zoom adaptation, translated by Aya Ogawa, that has been updated with the playwright’s permission and includes miniature dioramas by the production’s original costume designer, Maiko Matsushima. Reservations are required, and tickets cost $10.
Rochester Fringe Festival: Collected Stories
Saturday 5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST (live only)
The ever busy Austin Pendleton directs a revival of Donald Margulies’s 1996 drama Collected Stories, in which an established writer clashes with her assistant over the younger woman’s appropriation of her real life for fiction. Judy Rosenblatt and Annemarie Hagenaars star in the show, which is being streamed live four times as part of this year’s virtual Rochester Fringe Festival. Tickets cost $5.
Play-PerView: Sugar In Our Wounds
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a one-time, live-only Zoom reunion reading of the entire 2018 Manhattan Theatre Club cast of Donja R. Love’s Sugar in Our Wounds, part of the playwright’s exploration of queer love in black history. The drama is set on a Civil War plantation, where a mystical tree provides cover for an unexpected romance. Actors Stephanie Berry, Sheldon Best, Fern Cozine, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart and Chinaza Ucheof are directed for this reading by Malika Oyetimein. “Like Zora Neale Hurston, the playwright has taken ethnographic pains to expertly capture the speaking patterns of his characters,” wrote Juan Michael Porter II in his Time Out review. “A uniformly wonderful cast movingly conveys Sugar’s central message: Love prevails even in a hopeless place.” Tickets cost $5 and up, and proceeds benefit the nonprofit Philadelphia health organization Bebashi.
The Metropolitan Opera: L'Elisir d'Amore
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
Tonight’s Met offering is Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, a romantic comedy about liquid courage. Domingo Hindoyan conducts this 2018 performance, which is directed by Lincoln Center mainstay Bartlett Sher and stars Pretty Yende, Matthew Polenzani, Davide Luciano and Ildebrando D’Arcangelo.
Music at the Mansion: Ty Stephens
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
In the New Jersey series Music at the Mansion: Porch Edition, a socially distanced dinner-theater audience watches a cabaret show in person while viewers at home can catch it for $20. In this edition, veteran musical-theater performer Ty Stephens (On Kentucky Avenue) performs show tunes, standards and R&B favorites, joined by Richard Cummings Jr. at the keys.
MIT Music and Theater Arts: Playwrights Lab
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s performing arts program presents its third annual Playwrights Lab, which invites high-level professional directors and actors to showcase original works by student writers. Tickets to the eight shows in this year’s virtual edition are free, with a suggested donation of $5. Today’s offering is Margaret Kosten’s A Foregone Conclusion, in which a woman deals with the knowledge that she is genetically likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease. Steve Cosson, of the essential NYC troupe the Civilians, directs a cast that includes Adrianne Krstansky, Liz Wisan, Zoë Winters and the formidable Mary Testa.
Seacoast Rep: The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
New Hampshire’s Seacoast Repertory Theatre, which produced the Marvelous Wonderettes series live from quarantine earlier in the shutdown period, has resumed limited in-person performances (with partial audiences), but is also continuing to stream some shows. The latest is a revival of Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse’s 1964 musical The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd, a veddy Britosh allegory about class structure that is now principally remembered as the source of such songs as “Feeling Good” and “Who Can I Turn To?” The company’s Ben Hart and Brandon James share directing duties; tickets for this weekend’s final three performances of the run cost $20.
Company of Angels: The Art of Facing Fear
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Brazilian experimental-theatre group Os Satyros, based in São Paulo, teams up with Los Angeles’s Company of Angels for an American-cast production of its surreal dystopian virtual play, set in a future in which general population has been in Corona-related quarantine for more than 15 years. (Has it not already been that long?) Rodolfo García Vázquez directs a cast of 16 in a script he wrote with Ivam Cabral. The recommended ticket price for this hour-long Zoom performance is $15, but other options are available, including a limited number of $2 tickets; virtual seats must be reserved at least an hour in advance. The show runs on weekends through the end of September.
Metropolitan Playhouse: Eugenically Speaking
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for four days)
The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearth the 1916 one-act Eugenically Speaking, a satire of social mores and bunk science by Theatre Guild founder Edward Goodman. John Longdirects Robert Mackaseck, Tammy McNeil and Eric R. Williams in this free 30-minute rarity, which is followed by a talkback.
Company of Angels: The Art of Facing Fear
Sunday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)
The Brazilian experimental-theatre group Os Satyros, based in São Paulo, teams up with Los Angeles’s Company of Angels for an American-cast production of its surreal dystopian virtual play, set in a future in which general population has been in Corona-related quarantine for more than 15 years. (Has it not already been that long?) Rodolfo García Vázquez directs a cast of 16 in a script he wrote with Ivam Cabral. The recommended ticket price for this hour-long Zoom performance is $15, but other options are available, including a limited number of $2 tickets; virtual seats must be reserved at least an hour in advance. The show runs on weekends through the end of September.
20 & Under Sing 20 & Over
Sunday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
In this concert benefit for the Actors Fund, actors under the age of 20 perform songs that were written more than 20 years ago as duets with cast members from the Broadway or touring companies of the shows in question. The elder halves of these couples include Christine Cornish Smith, Tally Sessions, Adrienne Walker, Hannah Florence, Emily Bautista, Will Burton, Julian DeGuzman, Paul HeeSang Miller, Antoine L. Smith and Sam Strasfeld. The precocious Jorden Amir, who is 16 years old (going on 17), serves as producer and music director.
Metropolitan Opera: Norma
Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met bids arrivederci to its week of bel canto with a 2017 production of Bellini’s Norma, conducted by Carlo Rizzi and starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Joyce DiDonato, Joseph Calleja and Matthew Rose.
Seacoast Rep: The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd
Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
New Hampshire’s Seacoast Repertory Theatre, which produced the Marvelous Wonderettes series live from quarantine earlier in the shutdown period, has resumed limited in-person performances (with partial audiences), but is also continuing to stream some shows. The latest is a revival of Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse’s 1964 musical The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd, a veddy Britosh allegory about class structure that is now principally remembered as the source of such songs as “Feeling Good” and “Who Can I Turn To?” The company’s Ben Hart and Brandon James share directing duties; tickets for this weekend’s final three performances of the run cost $20.
Pig Iron Theatre Company: Zero Cost House
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Philadelphia’s consistently innovative and engaging Pig Iron Theatre Company stakes out new digital territory with a reprise of its 2012 production of the very quiet post-Fukushima play Zero Cost House, a meditation on tragedy and conscience and Walden and Bjork was written for the company by the Zeitgeist-y Japanese playwright Toshiki Okada. Dan Rotherberg, who has also directed Okada’s Time’s Journey Through a Room and The Sonic Life of a Giant Tortoise, takes the helm again for a Zoom adaptation, translated by Aya Ogawa, that has been updated with the playwright’s permission and includes miniature dioramas by the production’s original costume designer, Maiko Matsushima. Reservations are required, and tickets cost $10.
Step to the Left: Country for Liberals
Sunday 8pm EDT/ 1am BST
Singer-songwriter Adam Blotner gather stars of stage and screen to share songs from his 2018 album Country for Liberals in a free concert described as “a foot-stompin’, knee-slappin’ jamboree of progressive values.” (Warning: Leg injuries from stomping and slapping may not be covered by America’s terrible current health insurance system.) The roster of performers includes Bonnie Millgian (Head Over Heels), Grey Henson (Mean Girls), Amy Jo Jackson, Darius Harper, Sam Underwood, Valorie Curry, Josh Daniel and Jenny Pinzari.
The Seth Concert Series: Judy Kuhn
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him this time is four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn, one of the most gifted musical actors of her generation, who originated roles in the Broadway productions of Les Misérables, Chess and Fun Home. Virtual tickets cost $25; tonight's live edition at 8pm will be recorded and rerun tomorrow at 3pm.
CyberTank: Rule of 7x7
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Tank rolls on with another virtual episode of its amusing long-running series, in which seven playwrights whip up one 10-minute play apiece—having each also contributed one “rule” that all seven plays must incorporate. Conceiver-producer Brett Epstein plays hosts; a $10 donation is suggested, and reservations are required.
Brian Nash
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live in a weekly virtual concert. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)
The Seth Concert Series: Jeremy Jordan
Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him this time is four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn, one of the most gifted musical actors of her generation, who originated roles in the Broadway productions of Les Misérables, Chess and Fun Home. Virtual tickets cost $25; last night’s live edition at 8pm was recorded and is being rerun today.
New Federal Theatre: 2020 Poetry Jam: She Speaks, He Speaks, We Speak, Generations Speak
Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
Woodie King Jr.'s New Federal Theatre, which has been platforming the work of minorities in New York City for 50 years, presents a pair of live virtual spoken-word shows that spotlight three generations of Black poets. (The first is tonight; the second is next week.) Curated and emceed by Rev. Rhonda "Akanké" McLean-Nur and directed by Petronia Paley, the events include performances by Mahogany L. Browne, Yusef Komunyakaa, Haki Madhabuti, jessica Care moore, Abiodun Oyewale, Sonia Sanchez, Shadenia Sivad, Quincy Troupe, Camryn Bruno, Renée McRae and Nathaniel Isiah Swanson. The shows are free but reservations are required.
Shout! The Mod Musical
Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
Amas Musical Theatre and Theatre Development Fund are the beneficiaries of this one-night stream of Phillip George and David Lowenstein’s 2006 Off Broadway musical Shout!, which tracks the evolving attitudes of five London women in the 1960s through period hits by such artists as Petula Clark, Dusty Springfield, Shirley Bassey, Lulu and Cilla Black. The video was captured for archival purposes at a 2008 performance in Chicago; tickets cost $13.50.
Harlem Shakespeare Festival: Othello
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Debra Ann Byrd plays the title role in this all-female reading of the Bard's fast-paced tragedy of jealousy and misplaced trust, in which a trusted underling preys on the insecurities of a Moorish war hero married to a white woman. Lisa Wolpe, a specialist in gender-flipped Shakespeare, plays the villain; Vanessa Morosco directs.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes Broadway actor-singers T. Oliver Reid and Adam Roberts, singer-songwriter Becky Priest, teenage cabaretist Ava Nicole Frances and star concert director Richard Jay-Alexander, who has wrangled such stars Barbra Streisand, Kristin Chenoweth and Bette Midler. The show is free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for one week)
Mounted by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson serves as host. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).
Bristol Old Vic: Romantics Anonymous
Tuesday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)
The Bristol Old Vic, which is housed in the oldest continuously operating theater in the English-speaking world, brings back its 2020 production of the sweet-centered musical Romantics Anonymous for one special. The cast and crew, who have been in quarantine together, perform the show live without social distancing; the result is streamed across the world, with different regions emphasized each day. (The Sunday stream benefits theaters in the U.S., including St. Ann's Warehouse, Berkeley Rep and the Wallis Annenberg Center.) Adapted by ace director Emma Rice (Brief Encounter) from a 2010 French film, the show tells of a painfully timid woman who strikes up a romance with the owner of the chocolate factory where she works; Marc Antolin and Carly Bawden plays the leading roles, and the original score is by Christopher Dimond and Michael Kooman. “The musical proves the ideal medium for the unspeakably shy: whimsical piano and woodwind-led songs give voice to the characters’ churning inner turmoil,” wrote Time Out of the 2017 London production. “While Romantics Anonymous is very funny, it will also feel wincingly familiar to anyone who’s ever hidden in a toilet out of nerves.” Tickets cost £16 (about $21) if purchased before September 19, then rise to £21 (about $27.50).
CyberTank Variety Show
Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST
The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely.
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for four days)
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays starting at 6pm, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable for four days.
Irish Repertory Theatre: Belfast Blues
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
After a successful summer season of virtual offerings, the Irish Rep returns with a slate for the fall. The first offering is writer-performer Geraldine Hughes’s Belfast Blues, a bittersweet autobiographical solo piece about coming of age as a child actor in the 1980s, when her native Northern Ireland was still gripped by the Troubles. National treasure Carol Kane, who directed the play’s NYC premiere in 2005, also helmed this 2019 performance at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast. Advance registration is required, and a donation of $25 is suggested for those who can afford it.
Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Broadway booster Ben Cameron curates and hosts this platform for talented musical-theater singer-songwriters, usually held live outdoors in Times Square but now streaming every Tuesday in crowdless and Elmo-free virtual space. This week, the spotlight shines on Eisa Davis, Tidtaya Sinutoke and Isabella Dawis, and Will Van Dyke.
Piano Bar Live!
Tuesday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST
Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual. This wek's guests include Joe Alterman, Jamie deRoy, Paul Errico, Karen Oberlin, and Jasper in Deadland's Sheldon Henry, Diana Huey and Brandi Massey.
Hedgepig Ensemble Theater: Do This Play: Expand the Canon Virtual Reading Series
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Brooklyn collective Hedgepig, in association with Ma-Yi Theater Company and the Classical Theatre of Harlem, aims to provide fresh fodder for the transition dramatic canon with a collection of underrated but still-relevant (and producible) classical works by a diverse group of women. After revealing a list of nine plays on Monday, September 21, the group will hold four virtual readings of texts drawn from that list, starting tonight. A $15 contribution is suggested.
The Show Must Go Online: King Lear
Wednesday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
The brainchild of U.K. actor Robert Myles, The Show Must Go Online has been presenting free weekly Zoom readings of every one of Shakespeare’s plays—in what is believed to be the order in which they were written—since the beginning of the shutdown crisis in March. The group has now reached the set of shows written in the early 17th century. This week’s offering is King Lear, the Bard’s fathomless tragedy of being, nothingness and elder abuse.
Bristol Old Vic: Romantics Anonymous
Wednesday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)
The Bristol Old Vic, which is housed in the oldest continuously operating theater in the English-speaking world, brings back its 2020 production of the sweet-centered musical Romantics Anonymous for one special. The cast and crew, who have been in quarantine together, perform the show live without social distancing; the result is streamed across the world, with different regions emphasized each day. (The Sunday stream benefits theaters in the U.S., including St. Ann's Warehouse, Berkeley Rep and the Wallis Annenberg Center.) Adapted by ace director Emma Rice (Brief Encounter) from a 2010 French film, the show tells of a painfully timid woman who strikes up a romance with the owner of the chocolate factory where she works; Marc Antolin and Carly Bawden plays the leading roles, and the original score is by Christopher Dimond and Michael Kooman. “The musical proves the ideal medium for the unspeakably shy: whimsical piano and woodwind-led songs give voice to the characters’ churning inner turmoil,” wrote Time Out of the 2017 London production. “While Romantics Anonymous is very funny, it will also feel wincingly familiar to anyone who’s ever hidden in a toilet out of nerves.” Tickets cost £16 (about $21) if purchased before September 19, then rise to £21 (about $27.50).
Irish Repertory Theatre: Belfast Blues
Wednesday 3pm and 8pm EDT / 8pm and 1am BST (live only)
After a successful summer season of virtual offerings, the Irish Rep returns with a slate for the fall. The first offering is writer-performer Geraldine Hughes’s Belfast Blues, a bittersweet autobiographical solo piece about coming of age as a child actor in the 1980s, when her native Northern Ireland was still gripped by the Troubles. National treasure Carol Kane, who directed the play’s NYC premiere in 2005, also helmed this 2019 performance at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast. Advance registration is required, and a donation of $25 is suggested for those who can afford it.
Martha Graham Dance Company: Martha Matinee
Wednesday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST
The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the company concludes its Eve Project, marking the centennial of women’s suffrage in the U.S., with Julien Bryan’s film of Graham in her 1935 piece Frontier. Also on the e-bill is the premiere of 19 Poses for the 19th Amendment, a montage of submissions from an Instagram challenge in which the company asked people to replicate iconic Graham moments.
Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream
Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)
In addition to its nightly full productions (see above), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering.
Karen, I Said
Wednesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)
Downtown writer-performer Eliza Bent dives into the brackish waters of competitive white wokeness is a solo virtual performance piece directed by Tara Ahmedinejad. The show is performed four times this week; virtual attendance is free but all proceeds from the suggested $10 donation will go to Brave Space Alliance, a Black-led, trans-led LGBTQ+ center in Chicago.
Urban Stages: The Silverfish
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through September 24)
Off Broadway’s Urban Stages is mounting a weekly series of readings in September to promote new work and raise funds. The final offering is Megan Loughran’s The Silverfish, which stars Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) and George Salazar (Be More Chill) as a struggling Brooklyn couple driven to desperate measures. Jennifer Werner directs the reading, which also features Benny Elledge and Kate Wetherhead.
New York Theatre Barn: New Works
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
In this weekly 45-minute show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. This week’s selections are Pamela Gray and Paul Scott Goodman’s A Walk on the Moon, based on Gray’s 1999 film about a Jewish housewife navigating the cultural shifts of 1969, and Daniel and Patrick Lazour’s We Live in Cairo, a portrait of six Egyptian student revolutionaries in the aftermath of the Arab Spring.
Brave Hearts for Broadway: Let Us Entertain You
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
More than 100 frontline and essential workers with songs in their hearts and dances in their feet perform this benefit for the Actors Fund, organized by nurse-playwright Michael E. Merritt. Along with the amateurs there are performances by Megan Hilty, Brian Gallagher, Billy Porter and Lorna Luft, plus cameos by Broadway stars including Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Harvey Fierstein, Lea Salonga, Bebe Neuwirth, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessie Mueller, Laurie Metcalf and many, many more.
Barrington Stage Company: Three Viewings
Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for four days)
That ‘70s Show costars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith share a virtual reunion—joined by Angel Desai—in a streamed reading of Three Viewings, a triptych of stories by Jeffrey Hatcher (Stage Beauty) set in a Midwestern funeral parlor. Julianne Boyd directs for teh Berkshires’ Barrington Stage Company, which plans to present a live version of the play when social rules permit. Tickets start at $25.
Metropolitan Opera: La Fille du Régiment
Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met’s bel canto week barrels forward with Donizetti’s comic opera La Fille du Régiment. Soprano Natalie Dessay plays the title character, a canteen girl in the French army, and Juan Diego Flórez sails the high Cs as her Tyrolean beau. This 2008 performance of Laurent Pelly’s lively production, conducted by Marco Armiliato, also features Felicity Palmer and Alessandro Corbelli.
The International Voices Project
Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Chicago’s annual International Voices Project, featuring readings of plays from around the world, goes virtual for its 11th edition. A different work is performed for free each week, followed by a talkback with members of the company. The eight-week festival continues tonight with All Adventurous Women Do, by Serbia’s Tanja Šljivar. The play, which concerns the need to leave home in order to control one’s own body and sexuality, has been translated by Aida Spahić and is directed by Anna C. Bahow.
The Groundlings: The Crazy Uncle Joe Show
Wednesday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (live only)
The eminent Los Angeles improv group the Groundlings has been a training ground for Lisa Kudrow, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Jon Lovitz, Jan Hooks, Will Forte, Paul Rebuens, Kathy Griffin and countless other major comedy names. Now the troupe offers a weekly online version of its long-form improv showcase The Crazy Uncle Joe Show. Regular cast members are joined each week by a special guest. Tickets cost $8 and advance registration is required.
Highlights of the lockdown
Most of this content that gets listed on this page is only available live or for a limited time, but some of it remains viewable indefinitely. As a supplement to our daily listings, here is the permanent collection: musicals, plays, dance works, cabaret sets, awards nights, special events more that have been released online since March and that you can still watch or rewatch at your leisure.
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
The streaming service BroadwayHD offers roughly 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including 42nd Street, The King and I, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
The 35 best Tony Awards performances of all time
The Tony Awards provide a national showcase and public record of performances that are otherwise local and fleeting, and the most memorable numbers from Broadway musicals on the Tonys can echo in theater history for decades to come. But which are the best of the best? We've surveyed every televised number from a nominated musical or musical revival since the very first Tony telecast in 1967 to create this list of the all-time classics.
Atlas Obscura: Backstage with a Magician
For several years now, the engaging trickster Noah Levine has been performing Magic After Hours, an evening of cozy evening of prestidigitation held at the city’s oldest magic shop, Tannen’s, after closing time. Since cramming 20 people into a tiny room is not currently an option, Levine has teamed up with Atlas Obscura for a new show, Backstage with a Magician, that he performs from home four times a week (Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays) for a maximum of 10 households at a time. Expect an entertaining shuffle of audience interaction, close-up magic and magic history. Tickets cost $25 per device; bring a deck of cards, a rubber band, a marker and 15 socks to take full advantage of the home-participation element.
Jocunda Festival
The Riant Theatre, best known for its Strawberry One-Act Festival, now offers several Zoom readings each week as part of its ongoing Jocunda Music, Film and Theatre Festival. Tickets cost $15 and advance reservations are required; conversations with the playwright and cast usually follow the performance.
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with actors via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. Email Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written. Tickets cost $25.
MCC Theater: Miscast20
Through September 17
Broadway stars sing numbers that they could, would and should never sing anywhere else in this popular annual gala benefit for MCC Theater. The centerpiece of this year’s virtual 20th-anniversary edition is a reunion of cast members from the original cast of Hairspray, including Harvey Fierstein, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Matthew Morrison, Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, Jackie Hoffman, Corey Reynolds, Jenn Gambatese and Dynamites Kamilah Marshall, Judine Somerville and Shayna Steele. Also on the fabulous roster are Norbert Leo Butz, Robert Fairchild, Beanie Feldstein, Heather Headley, Joshua Henry, Ingrid Michaelson, Rob McClure, Leslie Odom Jr., Isaac Powell, Lauren Ridloff, Nicolette Robinson, Phillipa Soo and Adrienne Warren. A preshow presentation at 7:45pm includes clips from past editions of the event. Proceeds benefit MCC Theater and the Mental Health Coalition.
This Beautiful Virtual Village (Abbey Theatre)
Through September 17
Dublin’s historic Abbey Theatre presents a Zoom adaptation of its well-received 2019 production of Lisa Tierney-Keogh’s This Beautiful Village, in which members of a residents’ association squabble over how to respond to offensive graffiti in their suburban community. The show’s depiction of escalating friction over hot-button issues seems quite at home in the realm of online discourse. Three members of last year’s cast—Pom Boyd, Bethan Mary-James and Michael Ford-FitzGerald—are joined for this go-round by Steve Blount, Amy Conroy and Luke Griffin, directed by David Horan. Tickets cost €5 (just under $6).
Feast. (Know Theatre)
Through September 20
Cincinnati’s Know Theatre presents a six-week virtual run of Megan Gogerty’s Feast., which casts a sympathetic eye on Grendel’s Mother, the fearsome lake monster who seeks to avenge the death of her son in the Old English epic Beowulf. Jennifer Joplin performs the solo show, directed by Tamara Winters, at 8pm on Wednesdays through Saturdays and at 3pm on Sundays though September 20. Seating is limited and reservations are required; tickets cost $15–$25 (except on Wednesdays, which cost $5 in advance but are free on the day of the show). For an extra $10, if you order at least a week in advance, you can request an edible vegan snack that will be delivered to you by mail to augment the interactive experience.
Met Stars Live in Concert: Joyce DiDonato
Through September 24
Even as it continues its nighty streams of full productions, the Metropolitan Opera broadens its scope with a new series of live recitals every other weekend by top classical vocalists from around the world. In this edition, the American soprano Joyce DiDonato performs at the Fundació Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau in Barcelona, Spain. The set list includes works by Berlioz, Handel, Mozart and Mahler, as well as the Piaf standard “La Vie en Rose” and Carousel’s “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” Christine Goerke hosts the broadcast, which is shot with multiple cameras and directed remotely by Gary Halvorston, who has overseen the Met’s Live in HD transmissions. Tickets cost $20, and each edition in the series remains viewable on demand for 12 days after the live performance.
In Love and Warcraft (American Conservatory Theater)
Through September 25
San Francisco’s American Conservatory Theater teams up with Alaska’s Perseverance Theatre for an encore run of Madhuri Shekar’s In Love and Warcraft, a virtual theater–friendly romcom about video games, cosplay and online mash notes. Peter J. Kuo directs a cast that includes students from A.C.T.’s Master of Fine Arts program. A recording of the live performances is now available on demand; tickets cost $15–$20.
As Far As Isolation Goes (NYU Abu Dhabi)
Through October 4
The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi, run by former Joe’s Pub and Lincoln Center programmer Bill Bragin, continues its adventurous programming with a unique microtheater work by artist Tania El Khoury and musician Basel Zaraa that is designed to be experienced by one audience member at a time. Adapted from their collaboration As Far As My Fingertips Take Me, the piece illustrates isolation among asylum seekers and others by bringing spectators into one-on-one encounters with refugees. Literal illustration is involved: Viewers are asked to come ready with a marker, a paint brush, a cloth and a glass of water. The 15-minute slots are on Wednesdays through Sundays from 8am to 1:30pm EDT through October 4; tickets cost about $15 in U.S. money.
The Billie Holiday Theatre: 12 Angry Men…and Women: The Weight of the Wait
Through November 3
Bed-Stuy’s Billie Holiday Theatre, founded in 1972, focuses on work related to people of African descent. In this live-streamed performance, the company revives its 2015 production of 12 Angry Men, adapted not from the 1950s jury-room drama Twelve Angry Men but from the 2012 nonfiction book 12 Angry Men: True Stories of Being a Black Man in America Today. Four actors—Lisa Arrindell, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Billy Eugene Jones and Wendell Pierce—perform the show site-specifically in front of a Black Lives Matter mural in Brooklyn, accompanied by violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain. The presentation also includes a new story about the killing of Breonna Taylor. (A quartet of musicians from the New York Philharmonic performs a musical overture.)
Incidental Moments of the Day (Apple Family Productions)
Through November 5
The gently insightful writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in six plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. In Incidental Moments of the Day—the final installment of his pandemic trilogy of original Zoom minidramas—he returns to the Apple tree, last seen in April’s What Do We Need to Talk About? and July’s And So We Come Forth, to see how they are holding up. The wonderful original cast returns yet again to spin their ensemble magic: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy and Stephen Kunken, now joined by Charlotte Bydwell. Donations benefit the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation and the U.K.’s Theatre Artists Fund.
SUBMISSION GUIDELINES
If you would like to be considered for a listing on this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com at least one week in advance. Include complete details about the event (including a description as well as date, time, link, price and how long the stream will be viewable) and a photograph of one or more of the artists. Submission does not guarantee a listing.