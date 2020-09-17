Tuesday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)

The Bristol Old Vic, which is housed in the oldest continuously operating theater in the English-speaking world, brings back its 2020 production of the sweet-centered musical Romantics Anonymous for one special. The cast and crew, who have been in quarantine together, perform the show live without social distancing; the result is streamed across the world, with different regions emphasized each day. (The Sunday stream benefits theaters in the U.S., including St. Ann's Warehouse, Berkeley Rep and the Wallis Annenberg Center.) Adapted by ace director Emma Rice (Brief Encounter) from a 2010 French film, the show tells of a painfully timid woman who strikes up a romance with the owner of the chocolate factory where she works; Marc Antolin and Carly Bawden plays the leading roles, and the original score is by Christopher Dimond and Michael Kooman. “The musical proves the ideal medium for the unspeakably shy: whimsical piano and woodwind-led songs give voice to the characters’ churning inner turmoil,” wrote Time Out of the 2017 London production. “While Romantics Anonymous is very funny, it will also feel wincingly familiar to anyone who’s ever hidden in a toilet out of nerves.” Tickets cost £16 (about $21) if purchased before September 19, then rise to £21 (about $27.50).