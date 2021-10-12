The most-Instagrammable Halloween spot in NYC is back

The waterfront arch made of real pumpkins is back at The Seaport.

The perfect fall photo opp is awaiting you at The Seaport!

Located on the Heineken Riverdeck at Pier 17, this year's pumpkin arch is made up of real orange pumpkins, fall leaves and twisted vines for a picture-perfect snapshot of you in front of the East River and Brooklyn Bridge behind you.

Photograph: Don Stahl

The arch itself is one of the only places in Manhattan that you can take photos surrounded by gourds—if you travel to the outer boroughs, you can find them at the Queens County Farm's Floral Escape, the New York Botanical Garden's Scarecrows & Pumpkins and at other fall-themed events.

It'll be up through the month at Pier 17 and is free to take your photo under while you're visiting the Hester Street Fair or the Bill Cunningham exhibit.