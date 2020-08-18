The most stunning outdoor dining spaces in NYC

From a glamping site to a rooftop covered in umbrellas, these are the most eye-catching al fresco dining spots in town.

Restaurants are getting more creative than ever as their businesses rely on outdoor dining, delivery and takeout to say afloat. But some restaurants are putting more thought into their al fresco dining spaces than others while indoor dining is still not possible. We’re seeing everything from elaborate glamping sites with jaw-dropping views of the New York City skyline to mini gardens popping up on busy sidewalks. Hit up these spots before they close for the season.

Are you on a beach? Is it a Pride party? A Rihanna video? Cantina Rooftop covered its outdoor dining area with a rainbow of floating umbrellas that’s a whimsical backdrop for Executive Chef Saul Montiel’s summer-y menu with items like watermelon salad, tacos and plenty of margaritas.

Nusla Design and Floratorium’s creativity behind Marea’s outdoor patio pairs well with the restaurant’s Italian seafood focus. The theme—Marea Under the Sea—incorporates curly willow branches, wisteria vines, camelia leaves and hydrangeas that cocoon diners seated just steps from Central Park. Dinner is served 4-9pm daily by reservations only.

The luxury glamping retreat, Collective Governors Island, has reopened with an overhaul of its outdoor restaurant Three Peaks. From one of the four open-air seating areas with private dining pods, you’ll have sweeping views overlooking the water and downtown skyline.

There are only eights seats available for the two seatings (6 and 8pm, Tuesday-Saturday), but your dining experience here is as curated as the Japanese rock garden on this stretch of Christopher Street.

It’s a rosé-all-day vibe at Scarpetta’s outdoor garden cafe. They’ve partnered with Whispering Angel and added pink touches throughout the space where there’s a floral archway, orange trees, dangling ivy and bistro lights in a 70-seat Mediterranean-inspired design.

Serra Fiorita by Birreria is decked out in colorful florals with a gin cart and even a special, biweekly flower dinner. The expansive rooftop space (Serra means “greenhouse”) on the 14th floor is idyllic for sipping an Aperol spritz and imagining you’re enjoying an Italian summer.

Casa La Femme keeps the vibe fun with some Mediterranean touches. There are dining pods that make you feel like you’re in your own tent as you feast on Egyptian dishes and on most nights, there’s dinner and show with belly dancers making their way down the sidewalk.

Indoor dining is still off limits at the moment in New York, but Cathédrale’s hidden outdoor dining terrace feels like you’re sinde with its retractable roof covering 58 seats. There’s plenty of foilage surrounding the space that gives it a secret garden feel.

You can rent your own 14-foot-by-14-foot mini lawn with cabana-style lounge chairs, umbrellas, Yeti Coolers, USB ports and access to ordering from R17’s food-and-drink menu. They’ll stream movies and sports on a big screen, but you’ll be hard-pressed to not stare at the panoramic views of the Brooklyn Bridge.

