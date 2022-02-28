St. Patrick’s Day extravaganzas are back in NYC for 2022 after two years of cancellations and more subdued affairs due to the pandemic. The parade is on track for Thursday, March 17, the city’s finest Irish pubs and restaurants are open for business and you can pregame at the New York Irish Whiskey Festival on Saturday, March 12.

The last (and first!) edition, co-created by Dead Rabbit founders Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry, was in November of 2019. The return picks up where they left off, “celebrating Irish Whiskey - and the glorious island of Ireland.”

The Manhattan island fête will feature more than 25 Irish whiskey varieties, Éire-inspired snacks and live entertainment at downtown waterfront event space The View at The Battery. Tickets are available for $75 across two sessions: 1:30pm to 4pm or 5:30pm to 8pm. You can also try your luck at scoring free spots for you and two friends in exchange for a little social media engagement until March 1.