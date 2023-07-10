The NYC Ferry is hosting an "enchanted" Taylor Swift boat ride

It's been an embarrassment of riches lately for NYC-area Swifties, what with the superstar's recent slate of shows at MetLife Stadium and themed events like Circle Line's Taylor Swift boat party, Ray's "Tay's" bar takeover and the "Taylor Swift: Storyteller" costume exhibit at The Museum of Arts and Design. Now the NYC Ferry is getting in on the fun with an “enchanted” sunset ride in celebration of the pop star’s rerelease of her seminal album “Speak Now.”

On Wednesday, July 11 at 8:14pm, the NYC Ferry will host an album listening party of Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” release, the latest in a string of re-recordings that include her 2012 album “Red” and her 2018 effort ”Fearless.

The "Taylor's Version" projects are in response to Swift's old manager Scooter Braun buying out the ownership of her first six albums back in 2020.

The ferry team will play the new version of the 2010 studio album, which includes beloved songs like "Dear John," "Mean" and "Enchanted," on both the top and inside decks. The record will play as the boat departs Pier 11 and heads up the East River, making stops in Dumbo, South Williamsburg, North Williamsburg, Greenpoint, East 34th Street and Hunters Point South. Along the way, riders can enjoy Tay-themed giveaways, including limited-edition NYC Ferry T-shirts from Swift's Eras Tour NJ dates and "Enchanted to Ride" stickers, as well as dollar-off alcoholic beverages on board.

A regular NYC Ferry ticket will get you access to the sunset cruise, though riders should note that if you want to listen to the whole shebang, you will need to reboard the vessel at the Hunters Point South Landing with a new one-way ferry ticket. And the cruise is first-come, first-served, which means if the boat fills up before you board, you're out of luck. Plan accordingly!

Check out more information from NYC Ferry below: