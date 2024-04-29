New York
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez in Merrily We Roll Along
Photograph: Courtesy Joan MarcusMerrily We Roll Along

The 2024 TONY* Nominations

The TONY* nominations honor outstanding shows and artists of the 2023–24 Broadway season.

Adam Feldman
Written by
Adam Feldman
This morning we are proud to announce the annual TONY* nominations, honoring the best Broadway achievements in the 2023-24 Broadway season. Let us be very explicit about this, to avoid confusion: TONY is an acronym for Time Out New York, and the list below represents the Broadway shows and artists that we at TONY (Time Out New York) would nominate for the real Tony Awards (the Antoinette Perry Awards) if we were the nominating committee for the Tony Awards—which, for better or worse, we are not. Please note, too, that these are our choices of whom we think should be nominated for Tonys, not our predictions of whom we think will be nominated when the official nominations are announced at 8:30am tomorrow (April 30). This has been an unusually busy season, especially for new musicals; and as always, some categories are overstuffed with worthy candidates. Choosing among them has been difficult, but choose we must—using the eligibility and category decisions of the actual Tony Awards as guidelines—and here are the results. Congratulations to the 2024 TONY* nominees!

Best Play

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding by Jocelyn Bioh
Mary Jane by Amy Herzog
Mother Play: A Play in Five Evictions by Paula Vogel
Prayer for the French Republic by Joshua Harmon
Stereophonic by David Adjmi

Best Musical

Days of Wine and Roses
Hell’s Kitchen
Illinoise
Suffs 
Water for Elephants

Hell's Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Marc J. FranklinHell's Kitchen

Best Revival of a Play

Appropriate
An Enemy of the People
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Revival of a Musical

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Merrily We Roll Along
Spamalot
The Who’s Tommy

The Who's Tommy
Photograph: Courtesy Liz LaurenThe Who's Tommy

Best Book of a Musical

Kristoffer Díaz, Hell’s Kitchen
Rick Elice, Water for Elephants
Craig Lucas, Days of Wine and Roses
Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
Shaina Taub, Suffs

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Will Butler, Stereophonic
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love
Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses
PigPen Theatre Co., Water for Elephants
Shaina Taub, Suffs

Shaina Taub in Suffs
Photograph: Courtesy Joan MarcusSuffs

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Steve Carell, Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom Jr., Purlie Victorious
Liev Schreiber, Doubt
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Jessica Lange in Mother Play: A Play in Five Evictions
Photograph: Courtesy Joan MarcusMother Play: A Play in Five Evictions

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Josh Gad, Gutenberg! The Musical!
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Andrew Rannells, Gutenberg! The Musical!
Chip Zien, Harmony

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen
Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby
Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Shaina Taub, Suffs

Days of Wine and Roses
Photograph: Courtesy Joan MarcusDays of Wine and Roses

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Will Brill, Stereophonic
Alex Brightman, The Shark Is Broken
Michael Esper, Appropriate
Billy Eugene Jones, Purlie Victorious
Jay O. Sanders, Purlie Victorious

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Susan Pourfar, Mary Jane
Brenda Wehle, Mary Jane
Zenzi Williams, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious

A scene from Purlie Victorious on Broadway
Photograph: Courtesy Marc J. FranklinPurlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ben Cook, Illinoise
Byron Jennings, Days of Wine and Roses
Paul Alexander Nolan, Water for Elephants
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Ricky Ubeda, Illinoise

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen
Jenn Colella, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot
Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Stereophonic
Photograph: Courtesy Julieta CervantesStereophonic

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
Sam Gold, An Enemy of the People
Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Greif, Days of Wine and Roses
Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen
Des McAnuff, The Who’s Tommy
Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Water for Elephants
Photograph: Courtesy Matthew MurphyWater for Elephants

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen
JaQuel Knight, The Wiz
Lorin Latarro, The Who’s Tommy
Keone and Mari Madrid, Once Upon a One More Time
Justin Peck, Illinoise

Best Orchestrations

Timo Andres, Illinoise
Adam Guettel and Jamie Lawrence, Days of Wine and Roses
Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell’s Kitchen
Steve Margoshes and Rick Fox, The Who’s Tommy
Michael Starobin, Suffs

Illinoise
Photograph: Courtesy Liz LaurenIllinoise

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Alexander Dodge, I Need That
dots, Appropriate
Lael Jellinek, Mary Jane
Scott Pask, Grey House
David Zinn, Stereophonic

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Paul Tate dePoo III, The Great Gatsby
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back to the Future: The Musical
Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
David Korins, Here Lies Love
Tom Scutt, Cabaret

Mary Jane
Photograph: Courtesy Matthew MurphyMary Jane

Best Costume Design of a Play

Deborah Andrews and Miriam Buether, Patriots
Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
Toni-Leslie James, Mother Play
Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen
Sarafina Bush, The Who’s Tommy
Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby
Soutra Gilmour, Merrily We Roll Along
Clint Ramos, Here Lies Love

Samantha Pauly (center) & cast in The Great Gatsby
Photograph: Courtesy Evan ZimmermanThe Great Gatsby

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
Jane Cox, Appropriate
Natasha Katz, Grey House

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Natasha Katz, Hell’s Kitchen
Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone, Back to the Future
Brian MacDevitt, The Outsiders
Justin Townsend, Here Lies Love
Amanda Zieve, The Who’s Tommy

Michael Esper, Natalie Gold, Corey Stoll and Sarah Paulson in Appropriate
Photograph: Courtesy Joan MarcusAppropriate

Best Sound Design of a Play

Adam Cork, Patriots
Tom Gibbons, Grey House
Daniel Kluger, Prayer for the French Republic
Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate
Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love
Garth MacAleavey, Illinoise
Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen
Gareth Owen, The Who’s Tommy
Brian Ronan, The Great Gatsby 

Arielle Jacobs and Jose Llana in Here Lies Love
Photograph: Courtesy Billy Bustamante, Matthew Murphy and Evan ZimmermanHere Lies Love
