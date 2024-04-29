This morning we are proud to announce the annual TONY* nominations, honoring the best Broadway achievements in the 2023-24 Broadway season. Let us be very explicit about this, to avoid confusion: TONY is an acronym for Time Out New York, and the list below represents the Broadway shows and artists that we at TONY (Time Out New York) would nominate for the real Tony Awards (the Antoinette Perry Awards) if we were the nominating committee for the Tony Awards—which, for better or worse, we are not. Please note, too, that these are our choices of whom we think should be nominated for Tonys, not our predictions of whom we think will be nominated when the official nominations are announced at 8:30am tomorrow (April 30). This has been an unusually busy season, especially for new musicals; and as always, some categories are overstuffed with worthy candidates. Choosing among them has been difficult, but choose we must—using the eligibility and category decisions of the actual Tony Awards as guidelines—and here are the results. Congratulations to the 2024 TONY* nominees!
* Time Out New York
Best Play
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding by Jocelyn Bioh
Mary Jane by Amy Herzog
Mother Play: A Play in Five Evictions by Paula Vogel
Prayer for the French Republic by Joshua Harmon
Stereophonic by David Adjmi
Best Musical
Days of Wine and Roses
Hell’s Kitchen
Illinoise
Suffs
Water for Elephants
Best Revival of a Play
Appropriate
An Enemy of the People
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Revival of a Musical
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Merrily We Roll Along
Spamalot
The Who’s Tommy
Best Book of a Musical
Kristoffer Díaz, Hell’s Kitchen
Rick Elice, Water for Elephants
Craig Lucas, Days of Wine and Roses
Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
Shaina Taub, Suffs
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Will Butler, Stereophonic
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love
Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses
PigPen Theatre Co., Water for Elephants
Shaina Taub, Suffs
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Steve Carell, Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom Jr., Purlie Victorious
Liev Schreiber, Doubt
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Josh Gad, Gutenberg! The Musical!
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Andrew Rannells, Gutenberg! The Musical!
Chip Zien, Harmony
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen
Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby
Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Shaina Taub, Suffs
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Will Brill, Stereophonic
Alex Brightman, The Shark Is Broken
Michael Esper, Appropriate
Billy Eugene Jones, Purlie Victorious
Jay O. Sanders, Purlie Victorious
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Susan Pourfar, Mary Jane
Brenda Wehle, Mary Jane
Zenzi Williams, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Ben Cook, Illinoise
Byron Jennings, Days of Wine and Roses
Paul Alexander Nolan, Water for Elephants
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Ricky Ubeda, Illinoise
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen
Jenn Colella, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot
Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Best Direction of a Play
Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
Sam Gold, An Enemy of the People
Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
Best Direction of a Musical
Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Greif, Days of Wine and Roses
Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen
Des McAnuff, The Who’s Tommy
Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen
JaQuel Knight, The Wiz
Lorin Latarro, The Who’s Tommy
Keone and Mari Madrid, Once Upon a One More Time
Justin Peck, Illinoise
Best Orchestrations
Timo Andres, Illinoise
Adam Guettel and Jamie Lawrence, Days of Wine and Roses
Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell’s Kitchen
Steve Margoshes and Rick Fox, The Who’s Tommy
Michael Starobin, Suffs
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Alexander Dodge, I Need That
dots, Appropriate
Lael Jellinek, Mary Jane
Scott Pask, Grey House
David Zinn, Stereophonic
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Paul Tate dePoo III, The Great Gatsby
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back to the Future: The Musical
Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
David Korins, Here Lies Love
Tom Scutt, Cabaret
Best Costume Design of a Play
Deborah Andrews and Miriam Buether, Patriots
Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
Toni-Leslie James, Mother Play
Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen
Sarafina Bush, The Who’s Tommy
Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby
Soutra Gilmour, Merrily We Roll Along
Clint Ramos, Here Lies Love
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
Jane Cox, Appropriate
Natasha Katz, Grey House
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Natasha Katz, Hell’s Kitchen
Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone, Back to the Future
Brian MacDevitt, The Outsiders
Justin Townsend, Here Lies Love
Amanda Zieve, The Who’s Tommy
Best Sound Design of a Play
Adam Cork, Patriots
Tom Gibbons, Grey House
Daniel Kluger, Prayer for the French Republic
Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate
Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love
Garth MacAleavey, Illinoise
Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen
Gareth Owen, The Who’s Tommy
Brian Ronan, The Great Gatsby