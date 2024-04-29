The TONY* nominations honor outstanding shows and artists of the 2023–24 Broadway season.

This morning we are proud to announce the annual TONY* nominations, honoring the best Broadway achievements in the 2023-24 Broadway season. Let us be very explicit about this, to avoid confusion: TONY is an acronym for Time Out New York, and the list below represents the Broadway shows and artists that we at TONY (Time Out New York) would nominate for the real Tony Awards (the Antoinette Perry Awards) if we were the nominating committee for the Tony Awards—which, for better or worse, we are not. Please note, too, that these are our choices of whom we think should be nominated for Tonys, not our predictions of whom we think will be nominated when the official nominations are announced at 8:30am tomorrow (April 30). This has been an unusually busy season, especially for new musicals; and as always, some categories are overstuffed with worthy candidates. Choosing among them has been difficult, but choose we must—using the eligibility and category decisions of the actual Tony Awards as guidelines—and here are the results. Congratulations to the 2024 TONY* nominees!

* Time Out New York

Best Play

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding by Jocelyn Bioh

Mary Jane by Amy Herzog

Mother Play: A Play in Five Evictions by Paula Vogel

Prayer for the French Republic by Joshua Harmon

Stereophonic by David Adjmi

Best Musical

Days of Wine and Roses

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Photograph: Courtesy Marc J. Franklin Hell's Kitchen

Best Revival of a Play

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Revival of a Musical

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Merrily We Roll Along

Spamalot

The Who’s Tommy

Photograph: Courtesy Liz Lauren The Who's Tommy

Best Book of a Musical

Kristoffer Díaz, Hell’s Kitchen

Rick Elice, Water for Elephants

Craig Lucas, Days of Wine and Roses

Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Will Butler, Stereophonic

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love

Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses

PigPen Theatre Co., Water for Elephants

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus Suffs

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Steve Carell, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom Jr., Purlie Victorious

Liev Schreiber, Doubt

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus Mother Play: A Play in Five Evictions

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Josh Gad, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Andrew Rannells, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Chip Zien, Harmony

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby

Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus Days of Wine and Roses

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Will Brill, Stereophonic

Alex Brightman, The Shark Is Broken

Michael Esper, Appropriate

Billy Eugene Jones, Purlie Victorious

Jay O. Sanders, Purlie Victorious

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Susan Pourfar, Mary Jane

Brenda Wehle, Mary Jane

Zenzi Williams, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious

Photograph: Courtesy Marc J. Franklin Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ben Cook, Illinoise

Byron Jennings, Days of Wine and Roses

Paul Alexander Nolan, Water for Elephants

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Ricky Ubeda, Illinoise



Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen

Jenn Colella, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot

Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Photograph: Courtesy Julieta Cervantes Stereophonic

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Sam Gold, An Enemy of the People

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif, Days of Wine and Roses

Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen

Des McAnuff, The Who’s Tommy

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy Water for Elephants

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen

JaQuel Knight, The Wiz

Lorin Latarro, The Who’s Tommy

Keone and Mari Madrid, Once Upon a One More Time

Justin Peck, Illinoise

Best Orchestrations

Timo Andres, Illinoise

Adam Guettel and Jamie Lawrence, Days of Wine and Roses

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell’s Kitchen

Steve Margoshes and Rick Fox, The Who’s Tommy

Michael Starobin, Suffs

Photograph: Courtesy Liz Lauren Illinoise

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Alexander Dodge, I Need That

dots, Appropriate

Lael Jellinek, Mary Jane

Scott Pask, Grey House

David Zinn, Stereophonic

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Paul Tate dePoo III, The Great Gatsby

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back to the Future: The Musical

Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants

David Korins, Here Lies Love

Tom Scutt, Cabaret

Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy Mary Jane

Best Costume Design of a Play

Deborah Andrews and Miriam Buether, Patriots

Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic

Toni-Leslie James, Mother Play

Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen

Sarafina Bush, The Who’s Tommy

Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

Soutra Gilmour, Merrily We Roll Along

Clint Ramos, Here Lies Love

Photograph: Courtesy Evan Zimmerman The Great Gatsby

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People

Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic

Jane Cox, Appropriate

Natasha Katz, Grey House

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Natasha Katz, Hell’s Kitchen

Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone, Back to the Future

Brian MacDevitt, The Outsiders

Justin Townsend, Here Lies Love

Amanda Zieve, The Who’s Tommy

Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus Appropriate

Best Sound Design of a Play

Adam Cork, Patriots

Tom Gibbons, Grey House

Daniel Kluger, Prayer for the French Republic

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate

Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love

Garth MacAleavey, Illinoise

Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen

Gareth Owen, The Who’s Tommy

Brian Ronan, The Great Gatsby