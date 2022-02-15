The only rooftop lounge on Billionaire's Row is opening next month

A new rooftop lounge overlooking Central Park is about to take over your social media feed: Darling, officially opening on March 26, will sit atop the 47-story-tall Park Lane New York hotel at 36 Central Park South.

According to reports, Darling will be the only rooftop lounge of its kind to call Billionaires' Row home (the are around 57th Street filled with ultra-luxe buildings).

The new rooftop lounge is the result of the hotel's overall renovation. Among other updates is the opening of Rose Lane, an 80-seat lobby bar with an outdoor promenade, the debut of Harry's New York Bar, a second-floor restaurant, and a total of 11,000 square feet of updated indoor and outdoor event space.

And if you're looking for a staycation, you might want to consider booking a stay at the revamped hotel: almost half of the 610 rooms on premise offer beautiful views of the park (and the other half will still provide you with an unmatched framing of the city's unique skyline).

Supposedly the only destination of its kind in the area, Darling does, however, join a pretty solid roster of rooftops all around Manhattan. Somewhere in Nolita opened to much fanfare this past summer as did Somewhere Nowhere, a secret, garden-inspired rooftop boasting 360-degree views of the city.

