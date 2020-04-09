The restaurants our staff is ordering delivery food from right now

With so many restaurants forced to rejigger their business for delivery and takeout-only, the city’s dining in scene is overflowing with delicious options to be enjoyed from home. Here are some spots that our staff is supporting right now:

"Do or Dive (and it's sister bar, Turtles All The Way Down) are doing delivery of cocktails, beer and nutcrackers—any order over $25 will receive toilet paper and snacks. In addition, they're offering cute promotions such as a recent "tiki delivery," where drinks arrived with little umbrellas and fun straws." — Delia Barth, Global Video Producer

"One of my favorites, Oasis continues to have some of the best Palestinian food with plentiful portion sizes. I always opt for the platter, which arrives with a selection of pickled veggies, white sauce, red sauce, five green falafel balls and more pita than you’ll know what to do with." — Emma Orlow, Associate Food & Drink Editor

"It's like a birthday surprise whenever Jonny Bernard, the farmer and forager behind Jon's Gourmet Mushrooms, delivers the latest bounty—it could be mushrooms, ramps or uni—to your doorsteps (check his IG for the latest)." — Bao Ong, Food & Drink Editor

"At one of my fave BK restaurants, Claro in Gowanus, you can order (dinner-only) delivery right now: frozen mezcal margaritas, mezcal flights, wine by the bottle, as well as their most popular dishes like short rib mole and quesadillas tinga!" — Collier Sutter, Associate Things to Do Editor

"In Astoria, Max Bratwurst und Bier's delivery brings me back to the warm days of sitting in the biergarten with its authentic bratwurst—which you can get in a pretzel bun—and tangy potato salad." — Shaye Weaver, Things to Do Editor



"I've been a big fan of the wraps from Wolfnights for years, and they've become my go-to over the last few weeks whenever I've needed a break from my (poorly) home-cooked meals. My favorite is The Howling with grilled chicken, fried pickles, feta, melon, mint and yogurt sauce—all packed into a date and pumpkin seed wrap." — Will Gleason, Editor of Time Out New York

