The rooftop at Gallow Green transforms into a cozy winter lodge on Friday

Is it really winter until the Gallow Green gets a cold-weather facelift?

The Lodge at Gallow Green returns for the season on Friday atop the McKittrick Hotel as a cozy rooftop getaway. The bar and restaurant space has been redecorated as an inviting ski cabin, with comfort food and drinks to match. Guests can cozy up with plaid blankets by the outdoor firepit while sipping on hot cocktails like the Sleep No More (apple cider, Jack Daniels rye, Oloroso sherry and orange zest mulled in cinnamon, nutmeg and clover) while munching on pizzas made from a wood-burning oven (the Tarte Flambee is topped with bacon, onion, nutmeg and Gruyère cheese).

RECOMMENDED: The best places to be cozy as f*ck this winter

Your group can dine in inside a "sleeping bunk," where you sit on a real bed surrounded by books, boots and other fun cabin knickknacks, and the bar is lined with real, fresh-smelling pines. Gallow Green is always a fun happy hour spot—especially if you're heading downstairs later for Sleep No More. Plus, we love a good fireplace.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Photograph: Conor Harrigan

Photograph: Conor Harrigan