The second location of DŌ is opening in a midtown food hall

Hold onto your cavities and salmonella fears: The second permanent location of DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections is officially opening in midtown. It won't be a free-standing brick-and-mortar like the original, but instead, a vendor right in the center of Urbanspace at 570 Lex, the lunch-haven food hall in midtown East that opened this March.

And unlike the current location with more than a dozen varieties, expect a pared down menu for this new location, only offerings three flavors, plus a rotating special. In its first month, look out for signatures scoops of chocolate chip, cake batter and sugar cookie, with cookies & cream as the temporary flavor. Other treats will include ice cream (vanilla and "cookie DŌ"), baked cookies, brookies (brownies + cookies), and ice cream sandwiches with cookie dough ice cream sandwiched between raw bars of cookie dough.

When DŌ opened its first doors in 2017, the un-bakery garnered massive lines down the block for those clamoring to eat raw, but technically safe, cookie dough. Since then, there have been a few temporary off-shoots: There was a pop-up shop in Montauk this summer, a temporary brick-and-mortar at Chef's Club Counter that focused on "camp"-themed treats and a collaboration with Big Mozz at Broadway Bites that served fried dough. But until now, there hasn't been any other permanent locations in the city.

DŌ will join its cool-kid food friends, like Taim and Roberta's, in Urbanspace at 570 Lex this August.