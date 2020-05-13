The Whitney Museum is hosting free live art-making workshops

By now there have been all sorts of tributes big and small to New York City’s frontline professionals (doctors, nurses EMT personnel, cops, firemen, etc.) including the recent flyover of jets by the Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds, the nightly light show from the top of the Empire State Building and the round of applause that’s been breaking out all over town each evening at 7pm.

It's all very appropriate and stirring to be sure. But if you’ve been wanting to pay homage to our local heroes in a way that’s more personal and creative, the Whitney Museum Of American Art is now offering a chance to do just that with its free webinar, “Artmaking From Home: Monuments to Essential Workers,” which is being live-streamed on Zoom this Saturday May 16 at 3pm.

Like other classes in the Whitney’s “Artmaking From Home” series, this one takes its inspiration from a work featured in the museum’s exhibition—in this case, "Making Knowing: Craft in Art, 1950–2019," a sculpture by Pepón Osorio titled Angel: The Shoe Shiner from 1993 (pictured). Conducted by artist and educator Camilo Godoy, the workshop will encourage participants to use "any materials available to make a monument to celebrate essential workers," and will last 30 minutes. A list of suggested supplies can be found here, and you can register for the course here. So check it out and feed your creativity while acknowledging all of those fellow New Yorkers who are putting themselves in harm’s way.

Most popular on Time Out

- This Queens diner has transformed into a retro drive-in movie theater

- The best live theater to stream online today

- How to make real New York-style bagels at home

- See what a bustling Coney Island looked like 110 years ago

- This NYC bar has a chicken social-distancing mascot

Share the story