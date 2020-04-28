The Whitney Museum is offering a free online pottery course that anyone can take from home

One of the perks of being on lockdown is that there are a number of NYC museums offering some sort of online art course that you can take. The Metropolitan Museum Of Art, for example, has an instructional video on learning how to draw with perspective, while the Museum Of Modern Art has posted webinars on Modern and Contemporary Art. Why, it's practically like being in art school!

If, however, your idea of making art is getting your hands dirty, there's something for that as well. On Saturday, May 2, the Whitney Museum Of American Art is offering a class via Zoom on making DIY pottery at home—and it's free! What's that you say? You don't have any clay? No worries: You'll learn how to make it yourself using everyday household materials. And if you don't have a pottery wheel handy, once again, no problemo because you'll be using hand-building techniques. Indeed, the course takes its inspiration from Betty Woodman, whose funky ceramic works often employed the very same approach.

The list of materials you'll need is pretty simple—just equal parts flour, corn starch, salt and water, plus a bowl to mix them in. And if you want to take it up a notch, the class webpage suggests optional materials such as food coloring, watercolors or any other kind of paint you may have laying around.

The class, taught by artist, educator and "occasional" curator Stina Puotinen, starts at 3pm and will last 30 minutes; you can register for it here. So sign up and get started on creating your own feats of clay.