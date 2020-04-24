The Empire State Building is launching a week of special lightings to honor first responders

The lights on the Empire State Building have been busy lately, beaming out inspiring tributes to all of the New Yorkers who are courageously risking their lives during this time of crisis. This evening, the ESB goes even further, kicking off an eight-night series of new light shows under the rubric, #HEROESSHINEBRIGHT.

Organizers say that on each night from April 24 through May 2, the ESB will dedicate its tower lights to a different First Responder organization, shining in their representative colors to acknowledge their bravery and service. Furthermore, according to Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, the campaign will cap off its run by going global. "Our tribute to the heroes on the front lines of our great city…will culminate with a worldwide show of support as the World Federation of Great Towers…spotlight the contributions of First Responders around the world."

So, watch the skies, and if you want to know more, check out the complete schedule below.



April 25 Blue/White/Blue in honor of Doctors, Nurses and the Medical Community

April 26 Blue/Orange/Blue in honor of Correction Officers

April 27 Split lights: north & south: Orange/Blue/White in honor of the U.S. Coast Guard; east & west: Blue/Gold/Blue in honor of the U.S. Navy

April 28 Yellow/Black/White in honor of the U.S. Army

April 29 Blue/Blue/Blue in honor of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority

April 30 Yellow/Yellow/Yellow in honor of Essential Workers

May 1 Blue/Purple/Blue in honor of Police Memorial Day

May 2 Dynamic heartbeat lighting in coordination with the World Federation of GreatTowers

