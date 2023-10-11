There are a ton of French phrases that succinctly capture sensations way better than some collection of sounds like, say, ‘and you were in my dream, too but you were not you.’ Also related to the unconscious mind, there’s déjà rêvé, for when you’re pretty sure that something happening right now already occurred during those brief, sweet, rapid eye movement moments. Presque vu is for when you’re poised for a breakthrough that never quite cracks. Then, there’s good old déjà vu, the most famed of them all, the one you reach for when you know you’ve done this before—haven’t you?

There is a chance you are experiencing déjà vu right now, as the Michelin Guide (cue flashes of rubber tires on a rain-soaked road) just announced 11 more additions to its NYC-area collection (enter visions of dinners at restaurants you must have heard about somewhere) in advance of its star announcements next month.

Today’s 11 new inclusions join 15 spots that were also introduced four weeks ago, 17 updates from this past May and 14 from January. That amounts to a whopping 57 recognized destinations so far in 2023.

Some are obvious contenders for Time Out New York’s own list of this year’s best new restaurants that will be revealed in December. Others may be honored with Michelin’s Bib Gourmand designation or its coveted stars in a ceremony scheduled for November. A few might overlap. And many will simply remain on the outskirts of objective excellence or subjective worthiness, sleepwalking around the puzzling perimeter of good taste and common sense until alarm bells ring.

The Michelin Guide’s main event is scheduled for November 7, when its iconic stars will light up Manhattan and beyond. See the whole list of October 11th’s guide entrants below.

Agi’s Counter, Crown Heights (Recommended with four Time Out New York stars in January, 2022.)

Apropos Restaurant at The Abbey Inn, Peekskill, NY

Fasano (Reviewed with two Time Out New York stars in June, 2022)

Kingfisher, Prospect Lefferts Gardens, temporarily closed

Little Myanmar, East Village

Mischa, Midtown East (Reviewed with two Time Out New York stars in May, 2023.)

Monsieur Vo, East Village

Peppercorn Station, Midtown West

Potluck Club, Lower East Side (Recommended with four Time Out New York stars in Septmber, 2022. Potluck Club was also one of our 10 best new restaurants of 2022.)

Superiority Burger, East Village

Torrisi, Nolita