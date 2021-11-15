These festive cocktails capture the holidays in a cup

Come winter, New Yorkers turn their collective attention to the sorts of drinks that warm up the insides. As snow flakes begin to fall and the air gets chillier, there is something about hot toddies and spiked warm cider that tickles the senses.

Photograph: Courtesy of Loreley Restaurant and Bar

We've got a whole list of warm cocktails to enjoy around town, but the new offerings at Loreley Beer Garden go one step further: not only are they warm and delicious, but they truly look (and taste!) like the holidays.

The festive cocktails can be enjoyed inside the Rivington Street destination or while seated in the outdoor heated beer garden (which is one of the largest in Manhattan!)

The pictures of the drinks clearly do the talking, but we've got to mention some details. The new menu includes a delicious bourbon hot chocolate that is topped with torched marshmallows, a spiced eggnog and—the crème de la crème—a gluhwein, which is actually the bar's signature mulled wine.

Hot toddies, a winter sangria and a slew of seasonal craft beers round out the imbibing menu that accompanies a pretty solid list of foods as well. You'll want to soak up all that liquor with giant pretzels, a cheese dip, burgers, schnitzels and other German go-tos. The space is modeled after the brauhauses (that would be brewhouses in German) that call Cologne, Germany, home.

In other festive news: the city is now replete with heated domes complete with food and drink offerings. From cozy igloos operated by City Winery looking out on the Rockefeller Christmas Tree to the famous warm domes atop the 230 Fifth rooftop and the igloos that have taken up residence at Bryant Park's Winter Village (where you can also go ice-less curling!), New York seems to be the city of private cupolas. We are certainly not mad about that.