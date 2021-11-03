New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Kindred
Photograph: Courtesy Kindred/Archer Lewis

The 10 best hot cocktails to drink in NYC right now

Sip warm drinks outside and in from now through winter

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

Though we’ll drink icy martinis and frozen cocktails all year long, there’s something especially festive about a hot drink when the days get shorter and the temperature drops. While you can always tip some booze into your instant hot chocolate at home, it's also nice to have someone else whip up something even better–especially since NYC’s nixing outdoor propane heaters this year. Here’s where to sip the best hot cocktails in town this season. 

The Honey Well
Photograph: Courtesy of The Honey Well

1. The Honey Well

The Honey Well’s subterranean space is especially cozy this time of year, and some of its warmth is generated by flaming cocktails. Its Hot Thotty, however, is a toasty tipple without the fire, made with lemon juice, hibiscus agave, honeybush tea-infused bourbon, cinnamon and orange-infused water and a cinnamon stick or lemon wheel for garnish. 

2. Leland Eating and Drinking House 

One of NYC’s best restaurants, Leland Eating and Drinking House has four hot drink varieties this season: a hot spiked cider with Fresno chilis, a Mexican hot chocolate, mulled wine and a cafe en fuego that’s only available at the bar. 

Dante
Photograph: Filip Wolak

 

3. Dante

Oft-lauded Dante frequently appears on local, national and global best-of lists. It’s also simultaneously known for a lot of different things, depending who you ask, including negronis, martinis and hot cocktails. We’re partial to the hot buttered rum, with allspice, amontillado, and English breakfast tea, on top of its titular spirit. 

Good Judy
Photograph: Courtesy Dave Jeffers

4. Good Judy

Good Judy has two hot options to choose from this season: Hot cider with bourbon or rum, spiced with cardamom, allspice, cinnamon and cloves, and hot toddies with bourbon or rum, with housemade honey syrup and clove-studded lemon. Sip ‘em around the bar on the ground floor, up in the piano lounge or out on the patio before it gets too cold. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Leyenda (@leyendabk)

5. Leyenda

Leyenda’s Hot Zombie has rum, passion fruit, honey, lemon and an absinthe rinse. Sip it inside if you can nab a seat in the popular spot, or get some fresh air at one of its two outdoor spaces. Leyenda will also add more warming options come December 1. 

Sweet Afton
Photograph: Courtesy Noah Speck

 

6. Sweet Afton

One of Astoria’s best bars for more than a decade, Sweet Afton has a hot mulled apple cider with bourbon, spiced rum or apple jack brandy to toast to the season. Its photogenic enclosed garden’s retractable roof evokes outside vibes without having to fully commit to the bit.

7. Dead Rabbit

Of course an Irish bar that also happens to be one of NYC’s most honored would have an excellent Irish coffee–and be so bold as to name it ‘World Famous.’ Dead Rabbit’s World Famous Irish Coffee mixes java, demerara sugar, a whiskey blend and freshly whipped cream for an intoxicating jolt of caffeine much more delicious than any espresso martini. 

Hütte
Photograph: Courtesy of Hütte

8. Hütte

The ever-changing backyard at Schaller & Weber on the Upper East Side is shifting for the season once more, back into a wintery ski lodge form from Thursday, November 4.  Hütte is also reintroducing two glühwein varieties for the occasion: A red mulled wine with star anise, cinnamon and cloves, and a white, with cloves, orange, apple and star anise. 

Gansevoort Meatpacking
Photograph: Courtesy of Gansevoort Meatpacking

9. Gansevoort Meatpacking 

Newly renovated Gansevoort Meatpacking on the west of Manhattan side has a refreshed look and a warming new drink on its menu. The Take it Outside tips mezcal, triple sec, chai tea, steamed oat milk and agave syrup into a tall toasty, mug to wrap your frigid fingers around.  

Bar Downstairs at Andaz 5th Avenue
Photograph: Courtesy of Andaz 5t

10. The Bar Downstairs and Kitchen

The speakeasy-themed restaurant and bar below the Andaz hotel just reopened, and it already has a new cocktail on its menu. Fashioned after the Mexican hot chocolate, Bar Downstairs & Kitchen’s The Fellow includes tequila or mezcal, chile liqueur, house-made cocoa mix and oat milk with peppermint foam on top.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Fall

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.