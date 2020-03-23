These New York bookstores will send books straight to your door

Forced at-home time doesn't have to be a monotonous succession of seemingly identically boring days. On the contrary, why not take our coronavirus-mandated quarantine as a chance to finally clean our apartments, learn to cook, listen to some podcasts or finally get through our endless book list?

If it's the latter that you're looking to tackle this week, you might want to consider ordering some reading material from these New York City bookstores. Not only will you support local businesses—which really need our help these days—but you won't have to step outdoors to get your hands on Michelle Obama's Becoming. All of these NYC stores will ship books to your doorstep.

If you're not sure about what you should even be reading, consult an expert New York Public Library librarian before placing your order. Although all library branches are currently closed, the staff holds virtual "Friday Office Hours" once a week from 10-11am on Twitter (@nyplrecommends), offering the public personalized book recommendations.

Happy reading!

Book Club: This literary paradise charges $2.50 for a single book shipment but if you order over $50 worth of reading material, the delivery will be free.

Books Are Magic: The Cobble Hill independent bookstore processes online orders daily from 10am-7pm, shipping nationally.

Greenlight Bookstore: The supplier warehouse of this popular bookstore will ship orders for free if over $100.

The Lit. Bar: National delivery is available.

McNally Jackson: Free economy mail on orders over $50. A pretty good deal if you ask us!

Rizzoli Bookstore: Place your order online, the bookstore ships nationally.

Westsider Books: Call or email for local delivery.

Word Bookstores: Place an order online or over the phone for nationally available delivery.