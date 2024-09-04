Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

These New York spots were ranked top make-out destinations

Spoiler alert: they are all extremely scenic and out in nature.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Senior National News Editor
Bear Mountain State Park
Photograph: Shutterstock
Advertising

We've seen New Yorkers make out just about anywhere—the subway! Central Park! Rooftop bars! The streets of this jungle we call home!—but, apparently, none of these urban destinations are quite as romance-inducing as more natural scenes.

DatingNews.com just released a ranking of the ultimate make-out spots around the country. To come up with the list, the outlet surveyed 3,000 couples nationwide and asked them to mention their go-to romantic destinations based on their own experiences. 

Although Hana Highway in Maui, Hawaii, topped the list (duh!), three New York locations were also mentioned: the Adirondack Northway in Lake George at number 39, Niagara Falls State Park at number 77 and Bear Mountain State Park at number 141. 

Each spot offers scenic views and outstanding access to gorgeous natural scenery: we're not surprised people feel a tingling of romance when around the areas!

"Maybe it’s the thrill of being intimate in a public place, or maybe we’re just really turned on by the scent of Corinthian leather," reads the survey. "One thing is certain: American couples love getting romantic in secluded, scenic spots across the country."

In case you're looking for some more inspiration, check out our lists of romantic day trips from NYC for any special occasion, romantic things to do in NYC for couples (or would-be couples!) and the best date ideas in NYC for romance and fun

Top 10 make-out spots in the U.S.

  1. Hana Highway, Maui, Hawaii
  2. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Gatlinburg, Tennessee
  3. Pikes Peak Highway, Colorado Springs, Colorado
  4. Lookout Mountain Parkway, Chattanooga, Tennessee
  5. Skyline Drive, Shenandoah National Park, Virginia
  6. Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada
  7. The 17-Mile Drive, Monterey, California
  8. South Mountain Park, Phoenix, Arizona
  9. A1A Coastal Highway, Palm Coast, Florida
  10. Rangeley Lakes Scenic Byway, Rangeley, Maine

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity
      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising
      Back to Top

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.