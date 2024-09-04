These New York spots were ranked top make-out destinations

We've seen New Yorkers make out just about anywhere—the subway! Central Park! Rooftop bars! The streets of this jungle we call home!—but, apparently, none of these urban destinations are quite as romance-inducing as more natural scenes.

DatingNews.com just released a ranking of the ultimate make-out spots around the country. To come up with the list, the outlet surveyed 3,000 couples nationwide and asked them to mention their go-to romantic destinations based on their own experiences.

Although Hana Highway in Maui, Hawaii, topped the list (duh!), three New York locations were also mentioned: the Adirondack Northway in Lake George at number 39, Niagara Falls State Park at number 77 and Bear Mountain State Park at number 141.

Each spot offers scenic views and outstanding access to gorgeous natural scenery: we're not surprised people feel a tingling of romance when around the areas!

"Maybe it’s the thrill of being intimate in a public place, or maybe we’re just really turned on by the scent of Corinthian leather," reads the survey. "One thing is certain: American couples love getting romantic in secluded, scenic spots across the country."

Top 10 make-out spots in the U.S.