The most romantic things to do in NYC

The Greens at Pier 17, the socially distanced dining destination that made a splash this summer thanks to its Instagram-ready, reservable mini lawns, is transforming into a new experience for the colder months on Pier 17 in the South Street Seaport. Each week, 28 individual 12’ by 10’ winterized dining cabins will be up for reserving. Each cabin will be able to fit up to 10 guests and will be decorated with fun winter décor and amenities including virtual fireplaces, electric heating, cozy banquettes and, of course, jaw-dropping, floor-to-ceiling views of NYC from its prime location on the East River waterfront. Guests will be able to enjoy seasonally themed dishes and cocktails while looking out on a mountain range sculpture installed on The Rooftop at Pier 17 stage (for the full alpine escape experience.) While the all-day menu will be provided by the on-site rooftop restaurant R17, the cocktails have been created by the newly crowned second best bar in the world Dante. A few of those offerings are the Alpine Negroni (Sipsmith Gin, Genepy, Montana Spruce Roots, Macadamia, Menta) and the Hot Smoked Toddy (Cocao Butter Smoked Whisky Blend, Laphroaig, Manzanilla Sherry, Tempus Fugit Cacao, Ginger, Lemon & Marmalade Cordial, Lapsang Souchon tea.) Food offerings include cozy dishes like cheese fondue and chipotle beef stew.