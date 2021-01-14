The most romantic things to do in NYC
Impress your next Tinder date with a blissful, starry-eyed night on the town with the most romantic things to do in NYC
After such a hard year of dating in NYC, being romantic is something we're all struggling with, especially if we've been working from home with our significant others. Valentine's Day 2021 promises to be a difficult one with indoor dining still not back in NYC and concerts of all kinds off the table. That being said, there's still quite a bit of romance to be had if you know where to look. That's where we come in. Our list of romantic things to do includes great restaurants to order from, fun adventures and beautiful places that will have you whistling love songs before your date even begins.
Romantic things to do in NYC
1. Get cozy at The Greens at Pier 17
The Greens at Pier 17, the socially distanced dining destination that made a splash this summer thanks to its Instagram-ready, reservable mini lawns, is transforming into a new experience for the colder months on Pier 17 in the South Street Seaport. Each week, 28 individual 12’ by 10’ winterized dining cabins will be up for reserving. Each cabin will be able to fit up to 10 guests and will be decorated with fun winter décor and amenities including virtual fireplaces, electric heating, cozy banquettes and, of course, jaw-dropping, floor-to-ceiling views of NYC from its prime location on the East River waterfront. Guests will be able to enjoy seasonally themed dishes and cocktails while looking out on a mountain range sculpture installed on The Rooftop at Pier 17 stage (for the full alpine escape experience.) While the all-day menu will be provided by the on-site rooftop restaurant R17, the cocktails have been created by the newly crowned second best bar in the world Dante. A few of those offerings are the Alpine Negroni (Sipsmith Gin, Genepy, Montana Spruce Roots, Macadamia, Menta) and the Hot Smoked Toddy (Cocao Butter Smoked Whisky Blend, Laphroaig, Manzanilla Sherry, Tempus Fugit Cacao, Ginger, Lemon & Marmalade Cordial, Lapsang Souchon tea.) Food offerings include cozy dishes like cheese fondue and chipotle beef stew.
2. Spend an evening at the Swinging Sixties-themed TWA Hotel
Get gussied up in your fab 1960s duds and head over to the new TWA Hotel at JFK to step into a Mad Men-esque atmosphere. The interior of Eero Saarinen’s landmark 1962 building exudes 60s chic with 512 guest rooms that offer views of JFK’s runways, a Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurant, a rooftop jacuzzi and an observation deck. Over the next few months, bar adjacent to the jacuzzi will be a "Runway Chalet," a 1960s après ski-themed winter hideaway that’s both heated and tented. This unique stay puts a fun spin on a weekend away with your S.O.
3. Actually get hitched in Times Square
Thousands of couples' plans for weddings were upended in 2020, but what if you could tie the not at the Crossroads of the World? You can. The Times Square Alliance is once again holding its "Love in Times Square" wedding event that couples can register for for a chance to get hitched on Valentine’s Day in a safe, socially distanced ceremony right in the heart of Times Square. Ceremonies will take place near the Thirteenth Annual Heart Design, "Love Letters." Couples who intend to be married in Times Square must follow all New York State laws to secure a marriage license. They will also have to provide at least 2 witnesses on the day of the ceremony.
4. Treat yourselves to the Winter Spa at The William Vale
Detox from the week at William Vale’s relaunched Winter Spa that’s as cozy—and pampering— as it sounds. With TerraGlamping’s Hudson Valley inspired tents and holistic FAR infrared technology Shape House, the hotel's 11th floor (which has prime views of the NYC skyline) is where you should kick back. Ever heard of a sauna blanket? FAR infrared technology provides a deep, penetrating heat that warms the body from the inside out, to sweat it all out, reduced stress and strengthened immune health and glowing skin. Chill out while watching any show or your choosing or throwing on tunes instead. 55 minute sessions run $85 per person (Couple's Sweat are $170).
5. Make heart-shaped pizzas from Fornino
The only thing we may love more than our partners is pizza. Enjoy ’em both with a Pizza Love Fest Kit from the Brooklyn-based pizzeria, on offer for pick-up and delivery from February 12th (4–7pm) through 14th (2–7pm). The kit includes two heart-shaped pizza pies, as well as a cheese-and-fruit plate, a large salad, tiramisu with strawberries, and a bottle of wine to share. $95 with wine, $70 without
6. Go on a beautiful winter walk together
Take in the sights of NYC with your date, from a secret waterfall-laden path in Central Park to the “small-town” neighborhood blocks in Brooklyn. Here are the best winter walks in NYC.
7. Get into frisky business at Museum of Sex
Pull a Marvin Gaye and prepare to get it on (or, at least, think about it) at the MoSex, which showcases tastefully erotic and downright outlandish art and artifacts. Peep the latest exhibitions and jump inside a tantalizing bounce house to shake off those date-night jitters. Don't miss Super Funland, the erotic carnival within in the museum. There you'll find a 4-D immersive "Tunnel of Love" ride, an erotic fortune-telling machine (modeled as RuPaul), a kissing booth, and a lit-up climbing structure. Make a pit stop at the gift shop, which is stocked with books, sex toys and aphrodisiac elixirs, and continue the romancing at home.
8. Spoil them with Brooklyn Chop House
If you’re looking to lavish your loved one, the L.S.D. special from this FiDi restaurant should do the trick. The luxe package, available for delivery, includes a pair of two-pound lobsters (ginger-and-garlic, salt-and-pepper), a dry-aged porterhouse, and a whole Peking duck, along with sides like lobster fried rice, onion rings, and wok-fried mushrooms. $495.
9. Valentine's Day Mini Photo Shoot
Get pictures with your boo (or your besties) in Astoria (3613 36th Ave.) during this mini photoshoot by Robert Middleton. Time slots are in 20 min increments from 1 to 6:40pm. You'll get three high-quality edited photos delivered to your email inbox (additional edits $15 per picture). You can email middletonrobert99@gmail.com to schedule a time.
10. Get physical at Brooklyn Boulders
Before you lovebirds get your rocks off, spend a few hours climbing over some boulders first. At this 25,000-square-feet rock-climbing gym, you and bae can take turns playing the role of belayer (or use the auto-belay) to ascend the 22-foot-tall rock wall. Who will fall for whom first?
