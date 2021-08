What’s the most romantic thing you can say to your partner this year? It sounds something like this: Let’s get out of town. For a truly memorable celebration, skip the chocolates or flowers and surprise your significant other with one of these romantic day trips. Down to splurge? Head out of the city for a weekend-long romantic getaway in NY state or book a suite in one of the most romantic hotels in NYC. If you really have to stay local, try out one of these unique date ideas or cuddle up in one of the coziest restaurants and bars in NYC.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to day trips from NYC