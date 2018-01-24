These NYC comics are getting Netflix specials this year

Vulture reports that Netflix will be filming a new, as-yet-untitled series of 15-minute stand-up specials to be released in bundles this year. For the comics included, this showcase offers a major career coup and the chance to be viewed repeatedly by new fans in perpetuity. We're giddy because Netflix seems to have made good choices—especially with the NYC comedians on the list. Here's the local crop, which includes some of our favorites:

Michelle Buteau, who co-hosts the very funny #adulting at Union Hall each month.

Tim Dillon, known for his deranged New York Comedy Festival bus tours.

Emma Willmann, one of our comics to watch in 2018 (yes gawd).

Janelle James, one of our comics to watch in 2016.

Matteo Lane, also a 2016 comic to watch and co-host of the fabulously bitchy Battle of the Divas at Union Hall every month.

Sam Jay, who joined SNL as a writer this season.

Josh Johnson, who made his TV debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2017.

Kate Willett, known for her killer set on This Is Not Happening on Comedy Central.

They join Phil Wang, Aisling Bea, JR De Guzman, Sabrina Jalees, Ian Karmel, Jak Knight, Max Silvestri and Taylor Tomlinson on the lineup. We often feature these performers in our best NYC comedy events this month roundup; be sure to catch them before you can't afford it.

