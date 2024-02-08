These NYC landmarks are two of the most popular proposal spots in the world

Planning on proposing this Valentine's Day? Why not go full-fledged cliche and opt to get down on one knee at one of the most recognizable landmarks in NYC? They are landmarks for a reason, after all.

A new survey by price comparison site PayingTooMuch actually analyzed the most popular proposal landmarks in the world according to TikTok and, to the surprise of nobody, our very own Central Park came out on top with a total of 24 million views on the platform.

The Brooklyn Bridge also landed on the top 10 ranking with 33,300 views, at position number 8.

To help you on your quest to find the perfect spot to declare your love, we've come up with a list of pros and cons related to proposing at either one of the two spots that made the list.

Take a look:

Pros of proposing in Central Park

- Beautiful picture-taking opportunity

- You can run away without risking getting hit by a car if your partner turns down your proposal

- You might go viral

Cons of proposing in Central Park

- Everyone is going to be mad at you if you clog up the Bow Bridge

- The weather may completely ruin your plans

- You will be a walking cliche

Pros of proposing on the Brooklyn Bridge

- Beautiful picture-taking opportunity

- Big main character energy

- It'll give you NYC city cred

Cons of proposing on the Brooklyn Bridge

- You might drop the ring in the East River

- Your partner will likely figure out what’s going on by the time you get halfway through the bridge

- You will be a walking cliche

If you’ve cast your net wider, though, you might consider taking your special moment somewhere else … perhaps another country? Check out the top 10 most popular proposal landmarks in the world according to the new PayingTooMuch ranking:

1. Central Park in New York

2. Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy

3. Disneyland in California

4. Walt Disney World in Florida

5. Eiffel Tower in Paris, France

6. Tower Bridge in London, UK

7. Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

8. Brooklyn Bridge in New York

9. Machu Picchu in Peru

10. Grand Canyon in Arizona