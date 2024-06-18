We love a park picnic. Even more, we love a park picnic during an outdoor movie night. And even more than that, we love a park picnic where we don't have to do anything except sit back, relax and snack. Thankfully, a new collaboration between Talea Beer Co. and charcuterie company Kured is making that deliciously possible with new picnic-ready snack boxes for summer.

RECOMMENDED: Pack a blanket and a basket for an alfresco feast at the best picnic spots NYC has to offer

The women-owned NYC brewery has partnered with the Boston-based charcuterie brand—which opened a build-your-own board shop in Greenwich Village in December 2022—on curated charcuterie boxes that will be available for purchase every weekend through summer.

The boxes are sold every Friday through Sunday at Talea's Williamsburg (87 Richardson Street) and Bryant Park locations (22 West 40th Street), which make them a great pick-up option before checking out those Paramount movie screenings at McCarren Park or the popular Bryant Park Free Movie Nights, especially when coupled with a refreshing four-pack from the brewery.

Each charcuterie box feeds two to three picnickers and includes a variety of both savory and sweet items that are a step up from your usual popcorn and Pepsi movie order. Options range from cured meats (salty prosciutto, spicy soppressata, wild boar salami) to cheese (nutty parmesan, creamy brie, lavender goat cheese) and crackers (like fennel taralli). You can jazz it up with sides like mixed berries, plucky cornichons and candied lemon peels. You can pick up an a la carte snack box for $25 or make it a true picnic combo with a Kured charcuterie box and your choice of Talea four-pack (we're partial to their Sun Up Hazy IPAs!) for $45.