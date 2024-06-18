Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

These to-go charcuterie boxes will make Bryant Park Movie Nights even better

Why settle for popcorn when you can have prosciutto?

Written by
Christina Izzo
Kured
Photograph: courtesy of Kured
Advertising

We love a park picnic. Even more, we love a park picnic during an outdoor movie night. And even more than that, we love a park picnic where we don't have to do anything except sit back, relax and snack. Thankfully, a new collaboration between Talea Beer Co. and charcuterie company Kured is making that deliciously possible with new picnic-ready snack boxes for summer. 

RECOMMENDED: Pack a blanket and a basket for an alfresco feast at the best picnic spots NYC has to offer

The women-owned NYC brewery has partnered with the Boston-based charcuterie brand—which opened a build-your-own board shop in Greenwich Village in December 2022—on curated charcuterie boxes that will be available for purchase every weekend through summer. 

The boxes are sold every Friday through Sunday at Talea's Williamsburg (87 Richardson Street) and Bryant Park locations (22 West 40th Street), which make them a great pick-up option before checking out those Paramount movie screenings at McCarren Park or the popular Bryant Park Free Movie Nights, especially when coupled with a refreshing four-pack from the brewery.

Each charcuterie box feeds two to three picnickers and includes a variety of both savory and sweet items that are a step up from your usual popcorn and Pepsi movie order. Options range from cured meats (salty prosciutto, spicy soppressata, wild boar salami) to cheese (nutty parmesan, creamy brie, lavender goat cheese) and crackers (like fennel taralli). You can jazz it up with sides like mixed berries, plucky cornichons and candied lemon peels. You can pick up an a la carte snack box for $25 or make it a true picnic combo with a Kured charcuterie box and your choice of Talea four-pack (we're partial to their Sun Up Hazy IPAs!) for $45. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TALEA Beer Co. (@taleabeer)

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.