Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

These two NYC brunch spots rank as the most popular in the U.S.

Unsurprisingly, New Yorkers are a brunch-obsessed bunch.

Written by
Christina Izzo
Best brunch in NYC at Cosme
Photograph: Fiamma Piacentini
Advertising

New York loves brunchthe sheer breadth of top-notch brunch spots in NYC is proof. But apparently not all NYC brunch spots are created equal, as a new study by entertainment site JackpotCity found that two local spots in particular have captivated brunch lovers all across the country. 

RECOMMENDED: Even the most ardent brunch-hater will love the 15 best boozy brunch spots in NYC

According to the new research—speaking of, the company gathered a seed list of 124 popular brunch spots in the US, analyzed the number of Instagram posts tagged with each relevant hashtag for each brunch spot and then ranked them—Central Park landmark Tavern on the Green and modern Mexican dining room Cosme are in the top ten most popular brunch spots in the county. The former, a favorite for its scenic locale and fire-driven dare, came in at number three in the rankings, with 33,688 Instagram posts to its hashtag. The latter, beloved for its sleek digs and elegant, high-gear small plates, clocked in at number eight, with 6,086 Instagram posts. 

Coming in at number one on the list was Malibu Farm in Malibu, California, with 55,866 Instagram posts. You can check out the full list of the top 10 popular brunch spots in the US below:

Rank

Brunch spot

City

Number of Instagram posts 

1

Malibu Farm

Malibu

55,866

2

El Buen Comer

San Francisco

33,742

3

Tavern on the Green

New York

33,688

4

Proud Mary Coffee

Portland

15,486

5

Halls Chophouse

Charleston

12,615

6

Le Diplomate

Washington

12,547

7

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Clearwater Beach

9,250

8

Cosme

New York

6,086

9

Bagatelle

Miami

5,836

10

The Shanty

Warwick

5,328

And along with analyzing the most popular brunch spots, the new study also revealed which are the most “brunch-obsessed” states in the U.S., looking into the number of Google searches for brunch in each state. Unsurprisingly, New York, tied at first with Texas and California, is leading the brunch craze, each with 201,000 monthly Google searches for “brunch near me.” Florida follows in second place with 135,000 monthly searches, while Georgia and Illinois tie for third with 74,000 searches each. 

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.