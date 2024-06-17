These two NYC brunch spots rank as the most popular in the U.S.

New York loves brunch—the sheer breadth of top-notch brunch spots in NYC is proof. But apparently not all NYC brunch spots are created equal, as a new study by entertainment site JackpotCity found that two local spots in particular have captivated brunch lovers all across the country.

According to the new research—speaking of, the company gathered a seed list of 124 popular brunch spots in the US, analyzed the number of Instagram posts tagged with each relevant hashtag for each brunch spot and then ranked them—Central Park landmark Tavern on the Green and modern Mexican dining room Cosme are in the top ten most popular brunch spots in the county. The former, a favorite for its scenic locale and fire-driven dare, came in at number three in the rankings, with 33,688 Instagram posts to its hashtag. The latter, beloved for its sleek digs and elegant, high-gear small plates, clocked in at number eight, with 6,086 Instagram posts.

Coming in at number one on the list was Malibu Farm in Malibu, California, with 55,866 Instagram posts. You can check out the full list of the top 10 popular brunch spots in the US below:

Rank Brunch spot City Number of Instagram posts 1 Malibu Farm Malibu 55,866 2 El Buen Comer San Francisco 33,742 3 Tavern on the Green New York 33,688 4 Proud Mary Coffee Portland 15,486 5 Halls Chophouse Charleston 12,615 6 Le Diplomate Washington 12,547 7 Another Broken Egg Cafe Clearwater Beach 9,250 8 Cosme New York 6,086 9 Bagatelle Miami 5,836 10 The Shanty Warwick 5,328

And along with analyzing the most popular brunch spots, the new study also revealed which are the most “brunch-obsessed” states in the U.S., looking into the number of Google searches for brunch in each state. Unsurprisingly, New York, tied at first with Texas and California, is leading the brunch craze, each with 201,000 monthly Google searches for “brunch near me.” Florida follows in second place with 135,000 monthly searches, while Georgia and Illinois tie for third with 74,000 searches each.