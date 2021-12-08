New York
Timeout

New York City skyline
Photograph: Shutterstock

These were New Yorkers' top Google searches of 2021

Turns out that all we wanted to do was go out.

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
This past year was certainly not as weird as 2020 was, but it was still all about COVID-19 and the repercussions of a global pandemic that has forever upended the way we live. Those ongoing reverberations are made even clearer when analyzing Google's 2021 search data results.

The Internet giant just dropped its top 10 trending searches in New York City and, although COVID-19 related queries ("vaccine near me" and "testing near me") dominated the list, it's apparent that New Yorkers have really been itching to get out of their apartments.

In fact, the top ten searches all had to do with finding nearby destinations to head to, from brunch spots in NYC to bars in NYC, tattoo shops, movies, nail salons and good ol' restaurants.

Here is the top ten list for you to fully visualize:

  1. Covid vaccine near me

  2. Covid testing near me

  3. Nail salon near me

  4. Movies near me

  5. Bars near me

  6. Tattoo shops near me

  7. Hookah lounge near me

  8. Driving school near me

  9. Brunch near me

  10. Best restaurants near me

Given everyone's intense desire not to be at home, we figured we'd share our curated list of exciting things to do in New York this week. (Saved you a search!)

Google also analyzed the top trending recipe searches in New York State this past year, a list topped by stuffed peppers. Yum.

Here is that ranking: 

  1. Stuffed peppers

  2. Charoset [Editor's note: Charoset is a sweet paste made with fruits and nuts that is traditionally eaten by Jews during the Passover seder.]

  3. Candied yams

  4. Overnight oats

  5. Zucchini

  6. Tomato soup

  7. Nachos 

  8. Chicken cutlet

  9. Sausage stuffing 

  10. Turkey soup

Are we the only ones suddenly feeling oh-so-hungry?

      Time Out

