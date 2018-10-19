These whiskey-infused, apple pie-flavored doughnuts are like having fall in your mouth

The Doughnut Project is now selling you autumn for just $4.75.

Until October 30th, the West Village shop is purveying a toothsome treat thanks to a new donut collab that's all kinds of cozy. The D.E.W.nut is stuffed with a Tullamore D.E.W. whiskey-infused apple filling, coated in a whiskey-infused glaze and topped with whipped cream and pie lattice. So it's like an alcoholic pie-donut. What's not to like?

To make it even more seasonal, the partnership comes on the heels of Tullamore D.E.W. releasing the first-ever whiskey to be finished in a hard apple cider cask (which is what's used in the filling and glaze). The result tastes less boozy, and more like a doughier, portable version of an apple pie.

The donuts are going for $4.75 a piece at The Doughnut Project (10 Morton St).