This amazing local supper club is here to save your favorite restaurants

Between the whiplash of indoor dining closing, then opening, then closing again, 2020 put NYC restaurants through the ringer. But rather than wait on when—or if—the government will offer any aid, New Yorkers are taking matters into their own hands.

Enter the Summerlong Supper Club, a dinner subscription program partnering with local eateries to make sure they make it through winter. In collaboration with ROAR, the 16-week program will spotlight some of the city's best restaurants, including Meadowsweet, Contra, Atoboy, and Colonia Verde.

Running from January 12th through April 29th, 2021, subscribers will receive one three-course chef's tasting menu (appetizer, main, and dessert) for $50 each week from a participating restaurant. The menus are exclusive to the supper club—that means line-ups like duck sausage empanadas, cilantro-braised beef steak, and miso flan from Llama Inn. Meals are available for takeout or delivery, though the latter has a $10 fee, which will go to the delivery team. In fact, 100-percent of all proceeds from the program will go directly to the restaurants—the goal is to raise $120,000 per venue to get them through the cold-weather months.

“What is New York without its restaurants? They are the heart and soul of our neighborhoods, beloved places to heart and celebrate, places that now need our help to survive,” says the supper club's co-founder Vinay Gupta. The first menu launches on January 11th, but until then, check out the full list of participating restaurants below:

Alta Calidad

Atoboy

Cafe Mogador

Cafe Paulette

Colonia Verde

Contra / Wildair

Cookshop

Glasserie

Kintsugi

La Vara / El Quinto Pino

Llama Inn

Meadowsweet

M. Wells Steakhouse

Rahi / Adda

Rucola

ThaimeeLove

