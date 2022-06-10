This amazing rainbow pool is now open on Roosevelt Island

Pool season is here!

If you're looking to cool off at some place other than the best public pools and the top hotel and rooftop pools in NYC, consider a visit to Roosevelt Island, where the annual Pop Up Pool Party installation just debuted by the body of water.

As is the case every year, the floor mural lives at Manhattan Park, an 8.5-acre luxury waterfront rental community that tasks a different creative with coming up with a design for the space annually. This year's chosen artist, Hratch Arbach, also had to abide by a theme: sustainability.

Arbach's installation is part of his ongoing series "Letters from the Ocean" and the Syrian-Armenian artist actually painted the entire pool deck by himself with assistance from folks within the Roosevelt Island community. It took them two weeks and 75 gallons of paint to complete the project.

Photograph: Max Touhey

Photograph: Max Touhey

"Manhattan Park's pool is the perfect place for this piece from my series given Roosevelt Island's location in a tidal estuary and its relationship with the Atlantic ocean," said Arbach about the effort, which will be accessible now throughout the rest of the summer.

"We were so intrigued by Arbach's approach to his design for the pool deck," said Jodi Stasse, EVP of New Developments at the Corcoran Group, the marketing agent for the community, in an official statement about the opening of the pool. "This year we wanted to draw attention to the influence of nature on art and artists. This has now become a Manhattan Park tradition that we look forward to every years and we're excited for residents of the community and all of New York City to enjoy this summer."

Both Manhattan Park residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the pool. Find more information about how to register for a pass right here.

Check out more photos of the delightfully colorful pool below and, if non-Manhattan pools are your thing, also consider a trip to Governors Island, where two infinity spa pools just opened.

Photograph: Max Touhey

Photograph: Max Touhey