This artist has reimagined NYC street signs for our social distancing era

Given that covid-19 is raging throughout the five boroughs, and that a formerly packed Gotham is now as barren as a post-apocalyptic desert, you may not be thinking too much about New York street signs while sheltering in place. Confusing at the best of times, these markers of the city's busy geography and traffic flows are generally overlooked if not downright ignored (which is especially true of bike lanes and No Parking signs). Yet they are, in there own way, iconic reminders of why we live here in the first place. With that in mind, one designer took it upon himself to create a series of "street signs for a socially distanced era" as a "love letter" to NYC.

Photograph: Courtesy Dylan Coonrad Creative Director of CannonDesign

Dylan Coonrad, Creative Director of CannonDesign, writes on the company website that his project was inspired while going for a run in his Brooklyn neighborhood. With the streets emptied and the storefronts shuttered, he began to notice all the street signs, and realized that they no longer made sense in a city under lockdown. So he came up with his own versions that seemed more appropriate for the times we're living through.

Among them are a No Standing Anytime sign turned into a No Socializing Anytime sign, plus a bike lane symbol that replaces the familiar silhouette of a person on a bicycle with one of a delivery guy with piping hot pizzas stacked behind him. There are other kinds of signs as well, including a bright yellow one with Caution Wet Floor changed to Celebrate Health Care Works. You can see more examples below, so check them out.

