This entire NYC street has been painted with murals of famous soccer legends

Given the state of the union, it's understandable that street artists both in NYC and elsewhere have been pre-occupied with Covid-19, the death of George Floyd and the resurgent Black Lives Matter movement. But recently, a street art mural has appeared in Lower Manhattan that has nothing to do with any of those subjects; instead, it pays tribute to five legends of pro soccer (or football, if you're not American.)

As noted by Bowery Boogie, the mural takes up an entire street under the Manhattan Bridge known as Mechanic's Alley, and is the handiwork of a street artist who goes by BKFOXX. It was commissioned for the facade of The Ground, an new indoor soccer pitch, which is set to open when NYC's stay-at-home restrictions are finally lifted.

BKFOXX's work features monumental portraits rendered in hyperrealistic grisaille of four superstar players in their prime—Franco Baresi of Italy, George Best of Northern Ireland, Johan Cruyff of the Netherlands and all-time champion, Diego Maradona of Argentina. Joining them is the visage of the iconic coach of Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson. Even for non-fans, the images are impressive in their sense of scale and attention to detail.

Check them out below.

