Timeout

WatchHouse
WatchHouse

This fancy London coffee shop is opening inside the Chrysler Building

WatchHouse Coffee does java by day and coffee cocktails by night.

Written by
Christina Izzo
Only a month after opening its first U.S. location at 660 Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan, the luxe London-based coffee roaster WatchHouse Coffee is already adding another New York outpost to its java portfolio and, this time, it is invading a pretty iconic setting: the ground floor of the Chrysler Building. 

RECOMMENDED: The 21 very best coffee shops in NYC offer our favorite way to wake up

The British coffee brand—which currently operates 12 locations in the United Kingdom and is known for its daytime coffee and pastry offerings, as well as evening light bites and cocktails like an on-theme espresso Old Fashioned—will debut inside the landmark Art Deco skyscraper at 405 Lexington Avenue this September with a 2,000-square-foot location, slightly larger than its New York sister. 

Pastries at WatchHouse
WatchHousePastries at WatchHouse

Like its other addresses, the inaugural NYC shop is modeled after an espresso bar, serving coffee, locally sourced baked goods and grab-and-go items during the day, so it's likely that the Chrysler-set sibling will be more of the same. 

The new java joint is the latest effort by the Chrysler Building's team to expand its retail and amenity spaces. Per Commercial Observer, the 27th floor of the time-honored tourist attract is getting a "tenant lounge with a yoga room, kitchen and terrace, dubbed the Chrysler Club," while the 61st and 62nd floors will add a new, Art Deco-inspired bar and restaurant called The Cloud Club.

It's yet unclear whether the aforementioned space will join the growing roster of private dining clubs opening in New York as of late, like Zero Bond and CORE. Keep in mind, though, that the Cloud Club was a real-deal private executive club that operated inside the Chrysler from the 1930s through the late '70s. 

