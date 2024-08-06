Looking to instill a little love into your life? PinkCherry, an online adult store all about putting a spark back into relationships, went on a mission to name the ultimate date night spots in the U.S., including the dreamiest cities and the most popular restaurants intended to give you those fuzzy feelings. While New York did not make the cut for the best city for date night (what, Pizza Rat isn’t romantic enough for you?), four NYC-based restaurants made the list for the top trendiest spots in the country, based on the number of social posts and search queries on Google.

Coming in at no. 2, the top New York spot goes to the city’s original temple of haute French seafood: Le Bernardin. Since 1986, this Parisian transplant has maintained its reputation for the finest in New York, retaining its formal touches from crisp, white tablecloths and a jacket-required policy in the dining room. With a chef’s tasting led by Eric Ripert—priced at $325, $505 per person if you want to add on the wine pairing—the fine French restaurant has retained its three-starred Michelin status and consistently tops our best French restaurants list.

“Le Bernardin in New York ranks as the second most popular restaurant in the U.S., earning 20,876 Instagram posts to its name and an average of 60,500 searches per month,” according to PinkCherry. “It’s also earned a rating of three Michelin stars for its mouthwatering food and top notch dining experience, so you really can’t go wrong here.”

Three other New York locales also made the list, including Sadelles at no. 4 (nothing says “I love you” more than a bagel), Dan Barber’s upstate eatery, Blue Hill at Stone Barns, at no. 5 and Kwame Onwuachi’s Afro-Caribbean-influenced spot, Tatiana, at no. 6. Check out the full list of eateries below and plan your next night out below:

Top 10 trending restaurants