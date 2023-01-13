This giant glowing lantern will illuminate the Garment District next week

A new kinetic installation is scheduled to go up on the Broadway plazas in the Garment District between 39th and 40th Streets next week and stay open to the public through February 24.

Dubbed "Living Lantern," the piece will actually be fueled by the wind and viewers will get to see its outer membranes open and close, allowing light to filter from its core and change the lantern's colors, in real time.

The very dynamic piece is striking in size as well: it stands nearly 14 feet tall and stretches 20 feet wide.

As for the meaning behind the work, which was created by design firm NEON in collaboration with artist Frankie Boyle, an official press release states that it will "serve as a symbol of hope, brightness and guiding light in the heart of midtown Manhattan."

To catch the mesmerizing installation in all of its glory, we suggest heading there after the sun has set on any given day. That way, you'll get to fully experience the changing lights and colors on display.

"Living Lantern" is just the latest of a slew of remarkable installations that have taken up residence in the area on rotation in the past few years. Gigantic dog statues four times the size of the actual breeds were set up in the area back in 2020, for example, while just-as-big origami sculptures took over the neighborhood the year after. And let's not forget the iconic Garment District button and needle scultpure that was built in the 1970s and is actually now getting a makeover.

As always, New York proves to be a beautiful outdoor museum of sorts.