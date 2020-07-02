Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right This giant new NYC street mural offers an interactive experience
Street art, Brooklyn, New York, JR, Brooklyn Museum, The Chronicles of New York City, 80 Hanson Arts building
Photograph: © JR-ART.NET

This giant new NYC street mural offers an interactive experience

A panoramic depiction of hundreds of New Yorkers lets you hear their individual stories by pointing your phone.

By Howard Halle Posted: Thursday July 2 2020, 7:08pm
Advertising

One of the biggest names in street art, the French artist who goes by the initials JR, has been very busy of late, especially in the Borough Of Kings. He was the subject of a recent, major exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, and as part of that show, he created a massive outdoor photo-mural mounted on a tower of shipping containers stacked on top of each other like giant Jenga blocks. Titled The Chronicles of New York City, it depicted a cityscape filled with more than 1000 real New Yorkers (including Robert De Niro!) who posed for the artist in a mobile studio: A 53-foot-long trailer truck which tooled around NYC in the summer of 2018 looking for passersby willing to have their picture taken.

Street art, Brooklyn, New York, JR, Brooklyn Museum, The Chronicles of New York City, 80 Hanson Arts building

 

Photograph: © JR-ART.NET

 

Now, a large detail of that same piece has been installed on the side of the 80 Hanson Arts building in Downtown Brooklyn's cultural district, and it comes with a special interactive feature: An augmented reality function that allows you to point your phone at any specific individual in the image and hear their back story by downloading a free app (JR murals).

Street art, Brooklyn, New York, JR, Brooklyn Museum, The Chronicles of New York City, 80 Hanson Arts building

 

Photograph: © JR-ART.NET

 

Most popular on Time Out

- Everything you need to know about Phase 3 reopening plans in NYC
- Broadway will officially stay dark until 2021
- How to watch the 4th of July fireworks in NYC
- There could be a bike and pedestrian only bridge coming to NYC
- Here’s what will reopen in New York City during Phase 2

Share the story
Latest news
    More news
    Advertising