This giant new NYC street mural offers an interactive experience

One of the biggest names in street art, the French artist who goes by the initials JR, has been very busy of late, especially in the Borough Of Kings. He was the subject of a recent, major exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, and as part of that show, he created a massive outdoor photo-mural mounted on a tower of shipping containers stacked on top of each other like giant Jenga blocks. Titled The Chronicles of New York City, it depicted a cityscape filled with more than 1000 real New Yorkers (including Robert De Niro!) who posed for the artist in a mobile studio: A 53-foot-long trailer truck which tooled around NYC in the summer of 2018 looking for passersby willing to have their picture taken.

Now, a large detail of that same piece has been installed on the side of the 80 Hanson Arts building in Downtown Brooklyn's cultural district, and it comes with a special interactive feature: An augmented reality function that allows you to point your phone at any specific individual in the image and hear their back story by downloading a free app (JR murals).

Share the story