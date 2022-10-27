This is the most popular Halloween costume in all of New York

If you're still looking for Halloween costume inspiration, you might want to conform with the masses and opt for the most popular dress-up idea in all of New York.

According to Google Trends data analyzed by online fashion brand Boohoo, the most researched pop culture-inspired Halloween costume in New York is horror film villain Chucky. The petrifying doll is actually the second most researched outfit in all of the United States (according to the numbers, Harley Quinn tops the national list and Top Gun-inspired looks round out the top three).

The company also analyzed Google Trends data associated with more traditional costume options. In that specific ranking, witch-like outfits topped the list across 20 states, including New York—and we imagine that the recent release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ has something to do with that.

If it's something a bit more "New York" that you're after, though, consider browsing through our list of eight last-minute NYC-themed costumes. From a splooting squirrel to a $1 slice protestor and, of course, the now-infamous Anna Delvey, we promise you'll need just a couple of hours to put any of these options together!

Once you've got your outfit down, you'll probably want to show it off just about anywhere. To that intent, make sure to consult our list of Halloween events in NYC for a scary good time, including, of course, the Village Halloween Parade, the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze and, perhaps, a trip to the eerie Blood Manor haunted house in downtown NYC.

Happy spooky season, New Yorkers!