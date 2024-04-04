New Yorkers have been getting their sugar fix from the cakes, cannoli and candy at Veniero’s Pasticceria and Caffe for a whopping 130 years, with namesake Antonio Veniero opening up his beloved East Village bakery all the way back in 1894. Now, to celebrate the sweet times we've all had at Veniero's over the years, Kith Treat will play host to a special pop-up in tribute.

RECOMMENDED: NYC's 30 best bakeries, including pie pros, famous cupcake destinations and more

The pop-up is part of Kith Treat's ongoing Heritage Program, "which is dedicated to amplifying legacy food establishments that have remained staple institutions within their communities," per the brand. For this latest installment of the program, Kith Treats will be spotlighting Veniero's famous New York cheesecake—one of the very best cheesecakes in all of New York City, a deep-dish slice fortified with both cream cheese and sour cream for an extra little tang—with a limited-edition ice cream special inspired by the dessert.

On Sunday, April 7, sweet tooths can head down to Veniero's to try "The Veniero," a creamy creation that features Veniero's famous cheesecake topped with Golden Graham-infused Kith Treats vanilla ice cream, drizzled with apricot preserves and garnished with a freshly sliced strawberry. And if you miss out on the Sunday pop-up, don't worry: you can still snag one of the limited time treats at Kith Treat's Soho, Williamsburg and Flatbush locations from Monday, April 8 through Sunday, April 14.

Kith Treats is the foodie offshoot of Kith, the luxury lifestyle and fashion brand started by Ronnie Fieg, and has dabbled in cereal, cookies and other confections since launching in 2015. The Heritage Program debuted in February 2020, honoring local restaurant institutions known for their "iconic specialty indulgences" and "origin stories rooted deeply in community and decades of history." Past honorees include Levain Bakery, Liliha Bakery and Lloyd’s Carrot Cake.

Take a sneak peek of the Kith Treats' "The Veniero" sundae below before getting one for yourself this weekend. And a big happy birthday to Veniero's Pasticceria and Caffe—thanks for satisfying all of our sweet cravings for 130 years!