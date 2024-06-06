New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Atomix
Photograph: Teddy Wolff | Atomix

This Korean stunner just got added to the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list

NYC has the best resto in North America (duh).

Written by
Christina Izzo
Advertising

Atomix isn't just considered one of the best fine-dining restaurants in New York Citynow, it's one of the best restaurants in the world, full stop.

The upscale Korean favorite, a tasting-menu spinoff of Atoboy from husband-and-wife team Junghyun ‘JP’ and Ellia Park, has been ranked number six on the World's 50 Best Restaurant list, rising two places from its 2023 standing and making it the top-ranked resto in all of North America. (And if you've had the team's beautifully composed plates, like cherry blossom trout with Korean mustard and rhubarb root or nettle egg jjim with sugar snap peas and freshwater eel, you're surely not surprised.) 

RECOMMENDED: The 50 best restaurants in NYC right now include dazzling newcomers and familiar favorites

Joining that New York dining room on the 2024 ranking—which includes venues from 26 territories on five continents, as well as three fresh newcomers making their list debut—is fellow American standout SingleThread, hailing from Healdsburg, California. The Northern Cali destination, led by husband-and-wife slash chef-and-farmer team Kyle and Katina Connaughton, renters the list at number 46, with its wine-country sensibility, unique Japanese cuisine and farm-fresh ingredients. 

A trio of U.S. restaurants also placed on the extended 51-100 list, including two from New York (Le Bernardin at number 71 and Cosme at number 99) and one from Chicago, newbie Smyth at number 90. 

Barcelona's Disfrutar led by the skilled chef trio of Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casañas, was named The World’s Best Restaurant of 2024. The experimental Mediterranean restaurant clocked in at number 2 on the 2023 list but wowed its way to the top this year with its modern techniques and beautiful ingredients. Disfrutar is followed in the ranking by Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo at number 2 and Table by Bruno Verjus in Paris at number 3.

Check out the full 2024 rankings for this year's World's 50 Best Restaurants list below: 

The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024 list
Graphic: The World’s 50 Best

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.