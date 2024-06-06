Atomix isn't just considered one of the best fine-dining restaurants in New York City—now, it's one of the best restaurants in the world, full stop.

The upscale Korean favorite, a tasting-menu spinoff of Atoboy from husband-and-wife team Junghyun ‘JP’ and Ellia Park, has been ranked number six on the World's 50 Best Restaurant list, rising two places from its 2023 standing and making it the top-ranked resto in all of North America. (And if you've had the team's beautifully composed plates, like cherry blossom trout with Korean mustard and rhubarb root or nettle egg jjim with sugar snap peas and freshwater eel, you're surely not surprised.)

RECOMMENDED: The 50 best restaurants in NYC right now include dazzling newcomers and familiar favorites

Joining that New York dining room on the 2024 ranking—which includes venues from 26 territories on five continents, as well as three fresh newcomers making their list debut—is fellow American standout SingleThread, hailing from Healdsburg, California. The Northern Cali destination, led by husband-and-wife slash chef-and-farmer team Kyle and Katina Connaughton, renters the list at number 46, with its wine-country sensibility, unique Japanese cuisine and farm-fresh ingredients.

A trio of U.S. restaurants also placed on the extended 51-100 list, including two from New York (Le Bernardin at number 71 and Cosme at number 99) and one from Chicago, newbie Smyth at number 90.

Barcelona's Disfrutar led by the skilled chef trio of Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casañas, was named The World’s Best Restaurant of 2024. The experimental Mediterranean restaurant clocked in at number 2 on the 2023 list but wowed its way to the top this year with its modern techniques and beautiful ingredients. Disfrutar is followed in the ranking by Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo at number 2 and Table by Bruno Verjus in Paris at number 3.

Check out the full 2024 rankings for this year's World's 50 Best Restaurants list below: