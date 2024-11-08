This may just be the ultimate fall cocktail

Don’t let the 70 degree weather fool you, we are in the swing of the fall season.

The trees have turned shades of orange and amber gold, ready for leaf peeping, and you know at least one friend who has gone apple picking already. Following the seasons, autumnal flavors have reappeared on menus—be it pumpkin and squash to cinnamon and nutmeg. But if the current warm temps are killing your cozy vibe, our cocktail of the month at Time Out Market New York will surely get you in the mood.

Introducing November’s cocktail of the month: the Apple Cider Spritz.

Time Out Market’s assistant general manager Edward Gartin crafted the cocktail, inspired by the festive time of year. Served in a coupe glass, this booze-forward sipper starts with BSB Brown Sugar Bourbon and Disaronno. Keeping it local, Gartin uses Red Jacket Orchards Apple Cider sourced from the Finger Lakes Region of New York for that ultimate fall flavor. Balanced with a bit of lime juice, the cocktail is topped with a splash of prosecco and a dehydrated slice of apple to bring it all home.

Stay cozy and order it at The Market's Lobby Bar or head up to the Rooftop Bar for stellar views of this amazing city we call home. Cheers!